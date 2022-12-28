Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
4 Vikings Have Exceeded Expectations in 2022
The whole 2022 Vikings team, in general, is a big positive surprise — a team that won 15 games in the last two seasons and missed the postseason in both fired the head coach and the GM, had an underwhelming draft, didn’t make any franchise-changing moves with the roster, and still managed a 12-3 record. A divisional title goes hand in hand with the record, clinching a home playoff game.
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
Wisconsin lands major transfer QB
Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
Bleacher Report
Mazi Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan DL
– Unique blend of size, strength and athletic ability. He carries his frame well, too, with little to no bad weight. – Tons of power in his hands to stand up to offensive linemen at the point of attack. He can gain control of the block fairly easily, and his upper body strength will occasionally allow him to recover if he gets beat initially against the run.
Bleacher Report
Isaiah Foskey NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Notre Dame Edge
— Physical at the point of attack and takes on blocks with good leverage out of a two-point stance to help set the edge. — Solid strength to win as a power rusher with a one-arm stab move or a bull rush, and he's shown a nice rip move as a counter off of the bull rush that he can win with if he starts working to get on an edge.
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Alabama QB
— Above-average athleticism and explosiveness. Twitchy yet smooth in the pocket. Dangerous scrambler. — Flexible mechanics. Finds ways to get the ball out comfortably no matter the angle. — Good accuracy, especially in rhythm. Leads receivers well. Flashes ability to throw away from coverage and defenders. — Fearless under pressure...
Bleacher Report
Quentin Johnston NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for TCU WR
— Great size. Tall, fairly thick frame. Elite arm length as well. — Very good build-up speed. Threatening on deep routes. — Great contested catch ability in the air. Has the frame to outmuscle defensive backs and tracks the ball well. — Good, smooth route running and mobility for a...
Bleacher Report
Peter Skoronski NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Northwestern OT
— Consistently times the snap and explodes out of his stance to gain proper depth and spacing in his pass set and beat rushers to the spot. — Very good foot quickness with fluid and balanced footwork to mirror and expand his landmarks against wider alignments while redirecting smoothly to cover up counters inside.
Bleacher Report
BJ Ojulari NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU EDGE
— Accelerates off the ball well and has quick run-pass transitions versus play action. — Sets up his pass-rushing moves well during the stem phase by using a skip/hesitation step or stemming to the inside to set up an outside move and vice versa. — Has a wide array of...
Bleacher Report
Bryan Bresee NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Clemson DL
— Good size for an NFL defensive tackle and doesn't carry much bad weight. — Quick reaction to the snap and has good acceleration off the ball, especially on passing downs. — When working finesse moves as a pass-rusher, he has impressive use of hands to clear the offensive lineman's...
Bleacher Report
C.J. Stroud NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Ohio State QB
— Above-average athlete; good speed, quick twitch to get out of the pocket. — Very good arm strength when clean; comfortably throws from the far hash and into tight windows down the middle. — Quick, flexible throwing motion. — Excellent accuracy when clean; consistent placement with incredible flashes of touch...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 17 Scenarios, Standings and Predictions
Two Week 17 games could shift the entire dynamic of the AFC playoff picture. The Buffalo Bills will put their No. 1 spot in the conference on the line against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Buffalo must keep winning to hold on to home-field advantage. Cincinnati is playing for...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Bleacher Report
Bijan Robinson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Texas RB
— Great size. Thick, muscled-up frame capable of taking a full workload of touches. — Elite acceleration with good top speed. Can go zero to 100 in an instant and has nice breakaway ability. — Very good stop/start explosiveness for his size. Can cut and redirect, even through contact, with...
Bleacher Report
Rashee Rice NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for SMU WR
— Alignment flexibility. Can line up anywhere, and SMU often moved him around the formation. — Very good play strength. Does not get bullied versus press and knows how to muscle his way to advantageous positions at the catch point. — Excellent hands and catch radius. Rare knack for finding...
