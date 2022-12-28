ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was walking family pet

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman is accused of stabbing a dog multiple times while a teen girl was taking the family pet on a walk, authorities said.

Jeanette Olivo, 61, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Chicago Police Department online booking records.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was walking Bebe, a Chihuahua, when she was allegedly approached by Olivo, according to WGN-TV. A police report stated that after Oliva spoke briefly with the girl, she allegedly stabbed the dog “without warning or provocation,” the television station reported.

When the teen and dog ran away, Olivo allegedly began chasing them and stabbed the canine several more times, WBBM-TV reported.

Olivo dropped the knife and was subdued by the teen’s father, who restrained her until officers with the Chicago Police Department arrived, according to the television station.

The dog was bleeding heavily but survived the attack, WLS-TV reported.

Pamela M
3d ago

She should be charged the highest charge you can give to cruelty to animals punishment is to lax for abuse to animals abusers

Inglorious
3d ago

B! Looks like a drunk man. Lock her up & give her the same treatment.

