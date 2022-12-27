ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parks and nature 2022: Historic cemeteries

Metro’s 14 historic cemeteries total 66 acres in Multnomah County and provide an important service for families throughout greater Portland. Six of the cemeteries are still open for new sales. The cemeteries are managed as active facilities, offering scenic tranquility and a unique window into the region’s history. Most...
Parks and nature 2022: Diversity, equity and inclusion

As a park provider with three boat ramps and multiple parks featuring lakes or rivers, water safety is a priority for Metro. Life jackets are on display and free to borrow at the entrance to Broughton Beach and Blue Lake Regional Park’s swim beach. At Oxbow, the easiest way to find a good spot to access the Sandy River is to look for the colorful life jacket stands on the side of the road. These free-to-use life jackets help ensure everyone taking a dip at a Metro park can do so safely.
Parks and nature 2022: Land acquisition

Protecting and restoring land remains at the core of Metro’s parks and nature mission. Thanks to voters, Metro has been able to protect important areas of remaining native prairies, forests, wetlands and other valuable habitat — home to rare plants and endangered or threatened fish and wildlife. Other properties fill key gaps in regional trails, providing connections for bike commuters, hikers and joggers. Some natural areas, such as Chehalem Ridge and Newell Creek Canyon, became nature parks that provide growing communities with access to nature.
Parks and nature 2022: Community investments

Community investments support a variety of projects: community stewardship and restoration, nature education, outdoor experiences, land acquisition, capital improvements, visitor amenities and more. Altogether over the last 25 years, the public – through Metro – has invested nearly $100 million to support a broad range of community nature projects across the region, helping to preserve land, restore habitat, expand access and more.
