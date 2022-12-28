ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bill Cosby contemplates return to comedy stage in 2023

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUQCI_0jx04IAh00

Actor-comedian Bill Cosby said he is thinking about a return to the comedy stage, 18 months after a sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Cosby, 85, interviewed by Scott Spears on his WGH Talk radio show on Wednesday, hinted at going back on tour, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby told Spears. “Yes. Yes because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Cosby was considering a comeback next year.

“We’re looking at getting back out here around spring/summer of 2023,” Wyatt wrote in an email to the entertainment news website.

Wyatt wrote a similar email to Variety.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. A jury decided that Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand, who then worked as the director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby denied the accusations, but settled a lawsuit with Constand in 2006 for a sum that was later revealed to be nearly $3.4 million, Variety reported.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, on June 30, 2021, overturned the sexual assault conviction due to an agreement made with a previous prosecutor that prevented him from being charged in the case.

In March 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court without comment ruled that it would not review Cosby’s case, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this month, five women filed a new sexual assault lawsuit against NBC and Cosby under a New York state law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims, Variety reported. The women allege that Cosby either raped them or forced them into sexual acts.

Four of the allegations date to the late 1980s or 1990, when the actor was at the height of his fame as the star of “The Cosby Show” on NBC, according to Variety. The fifth allegation involves Cindra Ladd, a former Hollywood executive who has accused Cosby of raping her in 1969.

Wyatt called the lawsuit “frivolous.”

Cosby last did a live comedy tour in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His performances across North America drew protests and included several cancellation after news of the comedian’s alleged sexual assaults came to light.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bill Cosby Plans to Tour in 2023

Bill Cosby is eyeing a return to touring in 2023. The controversial comedian said as much during a surprise Dec. 28 radio interview on “WGH Talk” with host Scott Spears. Cosby answered “yes” when asked if 2023 is the year he finally might be able to tour again. Cosby, now 85, was convicted in Pennsylvania in April 2018 of a criminal sex assault charge. He was released in 2021 following nearly three years in prison after the conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Variety

Andy Cohen Clarifies CNN’s Alcohol Ban, Says He’ll Still Drink on New Year’s Eve: ‘Anderson and I Will Be Partying’

Andy Cohen confirmed to Rolling Stone that he will be drinking during CNN’s upcoming New Year’s Eve telecast. Cohen is once again hosting the network’s festivities alongside Anderson Cooper. The duo’s on-air drunken antics during New Year’s Eve have become a television staple, but Cohen courted controversy last year after he drunkenly dissed Ryan Seacrest and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Cohen, while on air, addressed “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” adding, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.” CNN announced in...
BET

Wendy Williams Returns To Social Media To Promote Podcast

A radiant Wendy Williams shared a new video on Instagram selling merchandise for her new podcast, The Wendy Williams Experience. “Happy holidays!” the 58-year-old talk show legend said in the video, which was shared to the Wendy Experience‘s official Instagram account on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). “‘Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m just happy to be here and to be, well- happy to be here!”
ETOnline.com

Barbara Walters Dead at 93: Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric and More Stars React

Barbara Walters is being remembered by many celebs after her death. After ABC News announced Walter's death at her New York City home on Friday, stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to the trailblazing TV journalist. "Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer [sic]," former The...
102.5 The Bone

Keenan Cahill, noted YouTube lip-syncer, dead at 27

Keenan Cahill, a YouTube star famous for his lip-sync videos with stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, 50 Cent and Jennifer Aniston, died Thursday. He was 27. Cahill died two weeks after undergoing open-heart surgery, People reported. His manager, David Graham, confirmed that Cahill died in a Chicago hospital, CNN reported. WGN-TV was the first news outlet to report his death.
ILLINOIS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV icon, dies at 93

Barbara Walters, the trailblazing television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent who shattered the glass ceiling and became a dominant force in an industry once dominated by men, has died. She was 93. Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy