FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KXII.com
New Year’s Eve around Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Fireworks, slot machines, and everything in between. Saturday night is New Year’s Eve and there is plenty to get into, starting with Denison’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show. Captain Landon Lindsey, of the Denison Fire Rescue said, “Denison has been celebrating its 150th...
KXII.com
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
KXII.com
Driver crashes through Durant business
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant business is picking up the pieces today. Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, a car crashed through one of its offices. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance office off of 1st Avenue, next to Magnolia Cafe.
KXII.com
Water restored after main break in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced Thursday morning that the water has been restored. The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break. According to a social media post from the city, crews were working to repair the main break in the 2500 block of Loy Lake Road Wednesday afternoon.
KTEN.com
East Texas family reunited with long lost dog at Ardmore shelter
ARDMORE Okla., (KTEN)-- Just a few days before Christmas, the Ardmore Animal Shelter gave a heartwarming and special gift by bringing Annie, a 10-year-old dog who had been missing for over a year, back to her family. "Oh, Annie, you don't have your collar or anything after a year,” Annie’s...
KTEN.com
Crash propels pickup into Durant building
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — One person was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Durant on Thursday evening. Police said a man identified as Brandon Sons was driving the truck when he suffered a seizure and struck another vehicle near the intersection of North 1st Avenue and West Pine Street.
KXII.com
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison native, Josh Prado is described by friends and family as a great American hero. Prado’s longtime family friend, Rhonda Koeppen said, “He had gone to the military, then he went to the sheriff’s department, was doing several special things. He’s always just had the most outgoing personality you could ever dream of.” It appeared that Prado had everything going right for him, until Christmas day of 2021.
KTEN.com
Federal aid available for November tornado victims
(KTEN) — It's been almost two months since the destruction of the November 4 tornadoes that swept across northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. The Small Business Administration is now stepping in to help those who suffered damages from the storms. The assistance being offered includes almost $1.2 million in...
KXII.com
Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The driver of a hit and run is facing charges. Tabatha Tarpley, 23, out of Gordonville, reportedly hit a car while driving in the 1700 block of South Mirick. Denison officers said Tarpley left the scene before they arrived. She was arrested less than half a mile...
KXII.com
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Driver error is to blame for a crash on Highway 82, Wednesday afternoon. Southmayd and Whitesboro Fire responded to a call around noon near Southmayd. According to Southmayd Fire, a person driving an SUV fell asleep at the wheel and clipped the back of an eighteen-wheeler,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
KTEN.com
Unexpected windfall for Fannin County agencies
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners Court is distributing just under $37,000 from unclaimed capital property credits across the county. Capital property credits are funds returned to customers by electric cooperatives. If unclaimed, counties can redistribute the funds. The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive...
KXII.com
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
KTEN.com
Sherman intersection to be closed for road project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Part of a busy Sherman intersection will be temporary closed beginning January 4. The Texas Department of Transportation said reconstruction work on FM 1417 will require workers to shut down access to Washington Street on the west side of the intersection. That means motorists will...
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
easttexasradio.com
Fire Heavily Damages Honey Grove Commercial Building
Christmas Night, just before 9:00, Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300-block of South 5th Street in downtown Honey Grove. When they arrived, they found a large commercial structure fulling involved. The threat to other buildings prompted a significant response from Telephone, Dodd City, and Bonham Fire Departments. In addition, Fannin County Constable Precinct 3 and Honey Grove Police Department also provided traffic control around the streets to protect the fire hoses.
Frisco police warning about new 'jugging' theft trend
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
KTEN.com
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
