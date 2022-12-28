Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
North Texas Police Step Up Patrols for New Year's EveLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNT set to add Demerick Gary as defensive line coach
Only a few years have passed since Demerick Gary was a thorn in North Texas' side while playing for one of the Mean Green's biggest rivals. Now the former SMU standout is headed to Denton to coach UNT's defensive line. A UNT source confirmed Friday that Gary is the latest addition to new coach Eric Morris' staff.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Texas hoops rewind: UNT 72, Florida International 57
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 11-3 and 2-1 in Conference USA play after bouncing back from a loss to Florida Atlantic on Thursday. Now what?: The Mean Green hit the road for one of the tougher trips in C-USA. UNT will face Western Kentucky on Thursday and Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Three reasons UNT could be worse in 2023: Mean Green lost several key players after season
North Texas is entering a new era as the 2022 college football season comes to a close. UNT fired Seth Littrell after seven seasons as its coach earlier this month and replaced him with former Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris. There are several reasons for hope heading into Morris’...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNT bounces back from tough loss by racing past Florida International
North Texas coach Grant McCasland vowed the Mean Green would learn from a baffling scoring drought and a tough loss on Thursday night. It’s only one game, but UNT certainly looked a whole lot surer of itself during a 72-57 bounce-back win over Florida International on Saturday afternoon at the Super Pit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNT basketball pregame: Mean Green vs. FIU at the Super Pit
Last game: Florida Atlantic 50, UNT 46; FIU 69, Florida College 64. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored four points in UNT's loss to FAU on 2-for-10 shooting from the field. He has seen his offensive production fall off while scoring six points in UNT's last two games combined. He is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
KPVI Newschannel 6
TCU will honor Mike Leach during Fiesta Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — What will be on the mind of TCU coach Sonny Dykes in the hours leading up to the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff battle with Michigan?. Reflections of a wild yet successful season? Thoughts about whether or not he and the staff have done enough to prepare the Horned Frogs?
KPVI Newschannel 6
TWU continues winning streak at Arkansas-Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Texas Woman's basketball will ring in 2023 undefeated in the Lone Star Conference. TWU (10-1, 5-0) traveled to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (3-9, 1-5) on Friday afternoon. The Pioneers trailed just once on their way to an 86-75 win over the Lions. TWU...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Heart attacks spike during holiday season, Denton doctors say
While the end-of-year holiday season can bring joy, it also can lead to health complications for many at-risk patients. Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 is the most fatal week of the year when it comes to heart attack fatalities, with Christmas Day, Dec. 26 and New Year’s posing the biggest risk, according to the American Heart Association.
KPVI Newschannel 6
The business and housing stories we’ll be watching in 2023
This year has brought big stories to Denton County, from controversial business deals to residential disputes and new developments on the horizon. Here are a few of the stories we'll continue to watch closely next year. Core Scientific’s Denton deal. When the Denton City Council first approved a deal...
Comments / 0