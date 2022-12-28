ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPCA of East Texas hosts New Year’s Eve Ball Drop fundraiser

On the last afternoon of 2022, SPCA of East Texas held a fundraiser that helped benefit the nonprofit organization. The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop was hosted at the SPCA's very own Bossart Bark Park in Tyler, an 8-acre community park open daily from dawn to dusk allowing pet owners the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with their pets.
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

UT Tyler to receive $262,000 grant for additional mental health resources

WASHINGTON – The University of Texas at Tyler was awarded a federal grant totaling $262,537 to support partnerships between local schools and institutions of higher education that are training counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals to provide school-based services, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Friday.
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Women share stories hardships that led to new perspectives at Tyler conference

Women who spoke at an inspirational New Year’s Eve conference in Tyler all went through hardships to come out on the other side with a new outlook on life. Tyler-based Surviving on Purpose Certified Life Coaching Ministry hosted the ‘Girl Hush Yo’ Mouth’ The Beginning of New Beginnings conference Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott in Tyler, where over 200 people gathered to hear from the group’s founder and three guest speakers.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy