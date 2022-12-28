Women who spoke at an inspirational New Year’s Eve conference in Tyler all went through hardships to come out on the other side with a new outlook on life. Tyler-based Surviving on Purpose Certified Life Coaching Ministry hosted the ‘Girl Hush Yo’ Mouth’ The Beginning of New Beginnings conference Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott in Tyler, where over 200 people gathered to hear from the group’s founder and three guest speakers.

TYLER, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO