Schwartz: Hudson Fasching is making the most of his opportunity with the Islanders

Hudson Fasching just needed another opportunity. He needed another organization to believe in him so that he could get another taste of the National Hockey League.

Or was it the other way around?

Did he have to convince himself that he was worthy of another crack at the NHL?

“No one is going to believe in you until you believe in yourself first,” said Fasching following Islanders practice Wednesday at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow.

“That’s something that I try to stay true to is to try and believe in yourself at all times and just focus on your game and try to get better every day.”

Fasching, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is making the most of his most recent and current NHL opportunity as he gets set for his 10 th game as an Islander when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to UBS Arena on Thursday night. Since being recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, the 27-year-old Fasching has two goals and an assist for three points along with a +5 rating over nine games.

Drafted in the 4 th round by the Los Angeles Kings in 2013, Fasching was traded to the Buffalo Sabres and scored his first NHL goal during the 2015-16 season. He didn’t score another goal in the NHL until he scored this past December 6 th against the Blues, his second game with the Islanders.

So far, so good with the Islanders.

“It's been incredible,” said Fasching. “I couldn’t say more good things about the guys in the room. They’ve been so welcoming and I think it makes this whole process so much easier. It’s been a tremendous experience so far and I’ll try to keep it going.”

Fasching is one of a number of players that have been called up from Bridgeport this season joining the likes of Simon Holmstrom, Aatu Raty and Simon Holmstrom. As is the case with any player that gets the call from the AHL to Long Island, Fasching was greeted with open arms because that’s how the Islanders locker room does business.

Everyone is an Islander.

“The leaders on our team are very welcoming,” said Islanders forward Casey Cizikas. “We make guys feel very comfortable when they first come here and I think that goes a long way to somebody playing their best hockey. That’s something that we take a lot of pride in. We’re a family in here and we take care of one another.”

Fasching never played for the team that drafted him as the Kings traded him to the Sabres in 2014. The former University of Minnesota star was dealt to the Arizona Coyotes in 2018 and then signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders this past summer. In 38 total NHL games before this season, Fasching had totaled one goal and two assist for three points.

Since he was called up, Fasching has done everything that the Islanders have asked him to do.

“He’s done a good job over time and I’ve only known him for a short period of time,” said Islanders Head Coach Lane Lambert. “He’s a tremendous person, first and foremost, so when you have that going for you, your ability to come through certain adversities and things and continue to push forward shows itself. He’s done a really good job for us playing whatever position or whatever role we’ve asked him to play to this point.”

Although the results have been mainly positive so far, Fasching knows that he still has room to grow and that Lambert has outlined a to-do list for him as the Islanders battle for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“There are things that (Lambert) wants me to get better on and details that I need to adjust to in the system,” said Fasching. “I think he mostly wants me to focus on the core of my game which is forechecking and creating plays out of their end. I'll continue to do that and try to help the team the best that I can.”

When a player is summoned from the minors as an injury fill-in, the general requirement is to play a steady game, not make mistakes, and do whatever is asked to help the team win. In Fasching’s case, he’s made a career of following instructions and that obedience has probably cost him some offensive production that he displayed in college and in the minor leagues.

Fasching scored 46 goals in three seasons with the University of Minnesota and tallied 68 goals during his six minor league seasons.

“You come up (to the NHL) as a call-up player and a lot of times the message is just go in there, keep it simple and chip the puck in,” said Fasching. “I’ve always been a player who follows the coach’s instructions pretty diligently and I think I took it almost a little too far sometimes. I think I left some offense on the table throughout my career.”

Things are going well with the Islanders for Fasching who has shown a great deal of perseverance over the course of his career. Maybe it just took the right organization for him to get a real chance, but whatever he’s doing with the Islanders through nine games has kept him here.

Bridgeport may not be getting him back anytime soon.

“(Fasching is) taking full advantage of the opportunity he’s been given,” said Cizikas. “He’s played extremely well from day one and even when he got taken out of the lineup, he came back next game and he kept trucking. He played with speed and he played smart. He did everything the coaches asked of him. He’s deserving of everything he’s getting right now.”

Some players may have given up on ever making it back to the NHL, but Hudson Fasching is not one of those players. He’s plugged away and he just may have found a home with the Islanders.

All of the grinding has certainly paid off.

“If you work hard every day and build brick by brick a little bit…I think that’s something that I’ve focused on over the years and I’ve never given up,” said Fasching.

Now there’s a great message for any athlete of any age at any level.