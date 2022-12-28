ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Top performers from Saturday's Under Armour All-America Game practice

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The second practice for the Under Armour All-America Game featured a lot more action than the one on Friday night as close to 100 of the nation’s top seniors got together on Saturday morning for a two-hour session, which featured 1-on-1s and some 7-on-7 play as well as an extended 11-on-11 period. The team from 247Sports takes you inside the practice below after patrolling the sidelines inside ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy