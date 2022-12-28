Derek Carr's benching prompts Brady-to-Raiders speculation

One of the first notable moves of the offseason quarterback carousel seemed to fall on Wednesday, when the Raiders announced Derek Carr would be benched for the team's final two games.

While the development doesn't officially mark the end of Carr's time with the Raiders, it was certainly a strong indication that the franchise would be moving in that direction.

By benching Carr, Las Vegas seemed to be ensuring that the veteran signal-caller's hefty injury-related salary guarantees for 2023 would not automatically kick in, thereby keeping his salary cap hit much lower and leaving the door open to a trade or possibly an outright release.

Naturally, the news prompted speculation about who exactly the Raiders might pursue to replace Carr if in fact they move on.

Among the many names being floated by journalists and fans was none other than the legendary Tom Brady, who is plenty familiar with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, formerly the longtime offensive coordinator with the Patriots.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, Brady has been connected to the Raiders "by people who usually know these things."

However, at least a couple reporters weren't so sure.

Raiders reporter Vic Tarfur of The Athletic doesn't think Brady "makes sense" for the Raiders, while veteran football writer Gary Myers cited his own previous reporting that the relationship between Brady and McDaniels had actually "deteriorated" and was a reason why Brady left New England for Tampa Bay following the 2019 season.

Brady, who will be 46 next season, is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Given his apparent interest in leaving the team last offseason and its underwhelming performance so far this season, it's widely expected he will be signing elsewhere for 2023, assuming he continues playing.

