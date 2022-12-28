ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saints’ reported asking price for Sean Payton revealed

Sean Payton is expected to be the most coveted coach available when the NFL season ends, and it sounds like the New Orleans Saints have every intention of capitalizing on the hype. Payton is under contract with New Orleans through 2024. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Saints have closely examined what other...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn't know it based on Kirby Smart's postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN's Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat...
