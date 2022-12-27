ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Parks and nature 2022: Community investments

Community investments support a variety of projects: community stewardship and restoration, nature education, outdoor experiences, land acquisition, capital improvements, visitor amenities and more. Altogether over the last 25 years, the public – through Metro – has invested nearly $100 million to support a broad range of community nature projects across the region, helping to preserve land, restore habitat, expand access and more.
GRESHAM, OR

