Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Racer disqualified after brawl at Tulsa Shootout

TULSA, Okla. — A racer at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout was disqualified from competition on Tuesday for getting into a fight. Blake Scott was disqualified after a brawl with racer Nicholas Howard during race 17 on the first day of the competition, which is the largest micro sprint car racing event in the world.
TULSA, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
TULSA, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
STILLWATER, OK
sillyamerica.com

Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Cheap tickets to see Springsteen live in Tulsa still on sale

TULSA, Okla. - If you're a Bruce Springsteen fan and don't mind traveling to Tulsa, you're in luck for some cheap tickets. Springsteen is performing live at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 21, 2023. StubHub had tickets starting at just $6 and ranging to $30 in the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Train hits stalled RV in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police say an RV stalled on the train tracks near Lynn Riggs and 9th Street Wednesday afternoon. The accident caused several intersections to shut down as the train came to a stand still just after 2:30 p.m. The Ross Team Pembrook Realty Group sent FOX23...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Dunkin’ adds new location in south Tulsa

Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is opening a new location in Tulsa. According to the company, the new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opens at 5am on December 30th near 71st and Lewis in south Tulsa. The company said the location includes new features designed to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Southwest Flights Back To Normal At Tulsa International Airport

Southwest Airlines is back to normal operations after days of cancelations and headaches for many customers. Flights in and out of Tulsa International Airport have been moving smoothly. Passengers coming off Southwest flights Friday said everything has seemed normal with no hiccups. Meanwhile, other customers are just now getting reunited...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma ranchers adjust to cold temperatures to keep cattle warm

INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker has been a rancher for 40 years. In all of that time, even through ice storms, he has only lost a few cows because of the cold. Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola. He said he has a few options to protect the nearly 100 cows he cares for when temperatures drop to single digits.
INOLA, OK
News On 6

Physicians Say COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward In Tulsa

Oklahoma enters 2023 with COVID-19 remaining a concern, with early indicators of infection rising. It's likely, the result of the typical holiday spread of infection, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital. "New viruses may be in the community, and not just COVID and flu, but other...
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

Community mourns the loss of radio personality Sean Anderson

Body Team Radio personality Sean Anderson passed away in the morning on Saturday, Dec. 24. Anderson was an employee of Team Radio for over 25 years. The following was a statement released by Team Radio on the passing of Anderson: “Sean Anderson’s passing has left us in shock and disbelief. He was such a wonderful person and friend first, then such a valued employee and co-worker who was the ultimate team player. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his children and grand children that he loved so very much. ”
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore

A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
CLAREMORE, OK

