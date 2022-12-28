Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
nbc15.com
Madison Fire responds to dozens of burst pipes over holiday weekend
Firefighters arrived just before 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of West Washington Avenue for a carbon monoxide alarm that was sounding. If your flight is canceled, there may be some options to redeem compensation or a refund. Janesville grandmother creates escape room. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:15 AM...
nbc15.com
Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Columbus...
‘It’s not supposed to look like this’: Teachers at Neal Wilkins School restore classrooms after pipe bursts
PLATTEVILLE, Wis.- Over Christmas Eve and Day, a burst pipe poured water into Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center in Platteville, affecting 9 classrooms and destroying many supplies days before students return from break. “It’s, it’s not supposed to look like this,” said kindergarten teacher Liz Weittenhiller, sifting through her now waterlogged classroom Friday. “These books you see were all up...
nbc15.com
Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a spike in carbon monoxide levels that forced the evacuation of a large downtown Madison apartment building late Thursday night was still under investigation as firefighters departed the scene several hours later. Firefighters arrived just before 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of...
KCRG.com
Cascade Food Pantry closes down
ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Brianna Montross joins us to talk about creating and sustaining a New Year's Goal. We're less than 24 hours from kick-off for the Music City Bowl. Hawkeye fans have traveled to Nashville and are getting exciting for tomorrow's game.TV9's Scott Saville joins us now with some of those fans.
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
KCRG.com
Driver uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 28th, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 61 near Rogers Road. Investigators say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving northbound on Highway 61 when smoke started coming from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver reported that several warnings come on their dashboard before they noticed the smoke. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of the road.
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. Police, EMS respond to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18/151 westbound
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A motor vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 18/151 westbound according to Iowa County Emergency Management. Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident. The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office said there are possible injuries. One person was transported to the hospital and lanes going westbound are now open.
wiproud.com
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing
GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
x1071.com
Multiple Vehicle Crash in Grant County
Grant County authorities responded to a multiple vehicle crash involving a semi near Potosi Thursday just after 12:30pm. The crash happened on Highway 35/61 north of Potosi. After an investigation, it was determined that 30 year old William Murray IV of Lancaster was going south in a Chevy Express van owned by Farmers Telephone Company of Lancaster. Murray reported he came over the crest of the hill and didn’t realize a John Deere tractor hauling a loaded spreader was traveling at a slower speed southbound in front of him. Murray said that he didn’t have time to stop before striking the rear of the spreader. Murray hit the spreader, and the vehicle bounced into the northbound lanes into an oncoming northbound International semi owned by Roehl (“Rail”) Transportation. The express van came to rest on its driver’s side, and blocked the northbound lanes of the highway. The northbound lanes were closed for over two hours while crews cleared the roadway and removed the semi from a ditch. Murray reported minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by Potosi EMS and released. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Police and bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds in downtown Madison
With just a few more days until the big celebrations to ring in the new year, there have been extra efforts put in place throughout downtown Madison to keep people safe.
superhits106.com
One Person hurt when vehicle hits deer in Jo Daviess County
One person was injured when a vehicle hit a deer Wednesday near Galena. 67 year old Jackie Flickinger of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Highway 84. Flickinger was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by 76 year old Ruth Hutchinson of Galena, that collided with a deer in the roadway.
KCRG.com
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested after argument led to stealing and crashing U-Haul
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Thursday after an argument between him and a woman led to him crashing a stolen U-Haul into her car. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrived near Northport and Knutson Drive at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a domestic disturbance. A man...
x1071.com
Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident
One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
WIFR
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
