KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
KWQC
Two vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A crash on Eastern Avenue has blocked traffic from 29th to 31st Streets in Davenport. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Davenport Police and EMS are on scene assisting. A TV6 crew is on scene and will bring you updates.
KCRG.com
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:10 pm on Saturday Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue, which is located north of Aurora. Deputies learned that 19-year-old Duncan Charles Schott from Cedar Rapids had been heading north on Slater avenue...
cbs2iowa.com
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of fighting three Iowa City officers
A Shelter House resident was taken into custody Friday night after getting involved in an altercation with Iowa City officers. The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 at the Emergency Shelter on Southgate Avenue. Officers were responding to a call when 33-year-old Jerry Dale allegedly became argumentative and stepped in the officers’ way. He then reportedly began to fight the three officers on scene, resulting in him being physically restrained and detained.
ourquadcities.com
QC worker rescued from conveyor belt is stable, police say
Emergency crews rescued a worker stuck in a conveyor belt in Eldridge on Thursday, according to a news release from Eldridge Police. Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Eldridge Police and emergency responders from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Eldridge Fire Department and MEDIC EMS were dispatched to King’s Material Inc., 3800 S. 1st St., Eldridge after a report that a worker became stuck in a conveyor belt.
KCJJ
Unidentified Body Recovered from Cedar River
Cedar Rapids authorities recovered a body from the Cedar River early Friday afternoon. In a release from the city, at approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department staff were dispatched to a section of the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains.
FireRescue1
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
Dive Team Searching for Man
(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
KCRG.com
Our Town: ‘Jingling all the way’ around the Marengo town square
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When it comes to celebrating the holidays in Marengo, you can “Jingle all the Way” to fun and festivities. TV 9′s Danielle Davis tells us about their 7th annual “Jingle Around The Square” in this holiday edition of “Our Town.”
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn, Iowa City restaurant mainstay, planning to close
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 6 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
KCJJ
Marengo facility facing legal trouble after failing to file cleanup report after explosion
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to pursue legal action after a Marengo company failed to file a report detailing how owners plan to clean up an area that exploded and caught fire earlier this month. The Gazette reports that an emergency order December 15th gave C6-Zero until 5...
iheart.com
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
WQAD
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
Michael Bishop Jr. was last heard from on Dec. 18 by his daughter. He was reported missing the next day.
KWQC
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
KCRG.com
Ending 2022 with isolated rain and snow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting New Year’s Weekend with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 20s across Eastern Iowa. Snow showers are popping up on the radar to our south and west and we’ll see a mix of rain and snow late this morning and into the afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Despite the gloomy day, temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s across our region. The showers are expected to end by this evening with lows cooling into the 30s overnight.
KCJJ
Coralville man found with marijuana allegedly tried to bring contraband into county jail
A Coralville man who was wanted on drug warrants was allegedly found possessing marijuana by officers, and then tried to smuggle additional product into the Johnson County Jail. Officers stopped 24-year-old David Jenkins of 9th Street at approximately 8pm Friday on the 1400 block of the Coralville Strip. Upon contact,...
