Normal, IL

ISU women's basketball holds off Drake 87-76 to open MVC play

Illinois State women's basketball held off a late surge to take down Drake 87-76 Friday at CEFCU Arena in its Missouri Valley Conference opener. "This is a heck of a win for our program," ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie said. "I loved how our players responded. We've had such an unbelievable week of practice. Sometimes I really believe breaks are good. It's a chance to reset, mentally and physically, and I think that break really helped our team."
ISU men's basketball unable to stop Born, Panthers in 66-60 New Year's Eve loss

Illinois State men's basketball could not stop Bowen Born and Northern Iowa in its New Year's Eve matchup with the Panthers, as Born led all scorers with 25 points in the Panthers 66-60 win Saturday at CEFCU Arena. "[Born] doesn't look the part and then you get out there and...
Iowa State To Be Without Aljaz Kunc For ‘A While’

The Iowa State Cyclones will be without forward Aljaz Kunc due to a injury suffered in practice, per the Des Moines Register’s Randy Peterson. Kunc suffered a broken finger during workouts in preparation for the Cyclones’ Big 12 opener against Baylor on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Peterson tweeted...
The Hyball: At Least We Know

The Hyball is a weekly basketball column. Knowing is important. Knowing is a gift. Knowing puts the power back in your hands and lets you decide what to do next. When you don't know, you get strung along. You have to ask questions, figure things out. You just want to know, you know?'
Editorial: In honor of 2022 coming to a close, The Vidette reflects on its top 10 moments of the year

New Year’s Eve can be a time of celebration for the coming year, but it can also be a time of reflection. 2022 was a monumental year for many people around the world. We saw advancements for the rights of some people at the national level, such as President Joe Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act which now federally protect same-sex and interracial marriage.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024

Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years.  Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday

Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Iowa Week: Who's running the show?

To many educators, the teacher shortage is not an outcome of the pandemic, but the result of years of build-up only exacerbated by the past couple of years. Brydie Criswell, the founder of The Good Earth Nature School, shares with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe the growing problems in public education that eventually pushed her to her limit.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
How cold was it? Iowa’s blizzard by the numbers

Central Iowa is finally thawing out from blizzard conditions and a five-day arctic air outbreak that seriously disrupted travel and holiday weekend plans. Wind chill temperatures all around the state dropped to -40° or colder, with many areas spending days at a time with actual temperatures below zero. The stretch brought the coldest temperatures in […]
Conservation group urges Iowans to assist in protecting monarch butterflies

(Ames) -- In 2015, reports began to surface regarding the stark descent of the monarch butterfly population worldwide. Over the past two decades, the monarch butterfly population has declined roughly 80%, sparking widespread concern for the species and its surrounding counterparts. In that same year of 2015, Iowa State University...
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
PEORIA, IL

