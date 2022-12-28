ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy snow, strong winds creating "very dangerous" avalanche conditions in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: Lysogor. File photo. (iStock) Lysogor

Very dangerous avalanche conditions are present in several regions of Colorado due to heavy snow and strong winds, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

An avalanche warning is in effect for the Park Range, Elkhead Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, Grand and Battlements Mesas, Thompson Divide, Elk Mountains, San Juan Mountains, Ophir, and Lizard Head Pass until Thursday morning.

In these areas, large slides will be easy to trigger, according to the National Weather Service.

The areas highlighted in red on the CAIC provided map below have been given a 4 of 5 on the Avalanche danger scale, meaning that natural and human caused avalanches are very likely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmfXm_0jx00OKD00
Map Courtesy: Colorado Avalanche Information Center

"Expect widespread avalanche activity large enough to bury or kill a person. Some avalanches will release spontaneously. Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended," CAIC said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Find additional updates and details on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website here.

The Denver Gazette

