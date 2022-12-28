Trevor Bauer’s situation with the Los Angeles Dodgers flew under the radar last season amidst their playoff push. The success of their pitching staff in the regular season led many to forget that Bauer was suspended for a rather lengthy period of time. Recently, though, Bauer’s sentence has been reduced, opening the door for a return to the team. However, it seems like the Dodgers aren’t inclined on bringing back Trevor Bauer for next season, per Jon Heyman.

