ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia's Bennett needs 2 wins for rare back-to-back titles

By CHARLES ODUM
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbJL9_0jwzy1Yv00

ATLANTA — (AP) — Stetson Bennett wouldn't allow himself to bask so long in the celebration following last season's national championship that it would be more difficult to make a run at a repeat title this year.

Bennett, who began his career at Georgia as a walk-on, has had many critics and coaches — even on his own team — tell him what he can't do. He refused to be distracted by the praise that came with his lead role on the Bulldogs' first national championship since 1980 last season.

Now Bennett has No. 1 Georgia (13-0) one win away from a shot at the school's first back-to-back titles. The Bulldogs will play No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Saturday night's Peach Bowl.

No team has won consecutive championships in the first eight years of the CFP. Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron won back-to-back BCS national championships in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Before that, the last quarterback to win two straight titles was Nebraska's Tommie Frazier in 1994-95.

Bennett said he understands why back-to-back titles are so rare.

“Yeah man, these pats on the back feel good, you know?” Bennett said Wednesday. “And then you start to believe what they’ve told you, and it’s never true. Good or bad, it’s never true. And then you literally forget how you did it and it’s the craziest thing in the world. Because you want to but you took so much time off that you’ve forgotten how to do the work.”

Bennett, all of 5-feet-11 and 190 pounds, knew he couldn't afford to stop working. There are too many four- and five-star quarterbacks waiting for an opportunity — on the Georgia depth chart or in the transfer portal.

“I was not a big, prized recruit or anything like that and I didn’t look like one and there was really no threat of me becoming one, if we’re being frank,” Bennett said.

Bennett walked on at Georgia in 2017, transferred to Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, in 2018 and then returned to Georgia more determined than ever, even if it meant working on the scout team.

He now is 27-3 as a starter and has consistently flourished in Georgia's biggest games, disproving his label as a game manager on a run-first offense.

Bennett threw a combined nine touchdown passes with no interceptions in last season's CFP wins over Michigan and Alabama and in a 50-30 win over LSU in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 3. He was named offensive MVP in all three games.

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran says Bennett's success on the game's biggest stages is easy to understand.

“I think it’s the same thing that I see every game,” Van Pran said. “It’s just his preparation. ... He’s a guy who just works really hard. I think that may come from him being an underdog and things like that.”

Bennett completed 23 of 29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the win over LSU.

“Obviously he has shown up big,” said Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. “That comes through all the preparation that we do. His personality just shows up in these bigger games and being able to perform on the biggest stages.”

Bennett has tied Eric Zeier's school record with 269 completions this season while passing for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns. Those numbers and Bennett's big-game success earned him a surprise spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

“It’s a great honor for his resiliency,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “I mean, to be named one of the four finalists, I don’t know anybody could have written a script with what he’s done in terms of start to finish with trials, tribulations, ups and downs, highs and lows, throughout his career. To have that be near the end of it is pretty special.”

Bennett isn't linked with the other Heisman finalists, including Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, on NFL draft projections. Even so, Ohio State coach Ryan Day says Bennett "is the one that gets it all going" for Georgia's offense.

“And certainly they have talent across the board,” Day said. “Their offensive line is big, both tight ends are very, very talented, running backs are very good, receivers are very good. But it’s the quarterback that makes it all go and he’s played unbelievable.”

Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken are grateful Bennett was determined to play for Georgia.

“All we did was try to bury him for the couple of years he was here, and all he did was continue to fight and compete and (he) had every reason to say, you know what, I’m gone in today’s day and age in the portal and guys leaving,” Monken said. “He didn’t do that. ... He wanted to be the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'It's in our hands now': How Stetson Bennett rallied Georgia to a do-or-die comeback victory

ATLANTA – Stetson Bennett stood alone on the hastily-erected Peach Bowl stage as crews prepared for a trophy presentation and his teammates celebrated a heart-stopping 42-41 victory over Ohio State. His head coach, Kirby Smart, was gladhanding bowl dignitaries and broadcasters. Javon Bullard cradled his Defensive MVP trophy, and Sedrick Van Pran kept a tight grip on Georgia's Peach Bowl Trophy. Bennett stood there, hands empty, looking out over the Bulldog faithful that had stayed long past midnight on New Year's Eve, and he just shook his head, as if he couldn't believe what he'd just done.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

College Football Playoff: Georgia rides thrilling fourth-quarter rally to 42-41 Peach Bowl win over Ohio State

ATLANTA — Georgia took a punch — took a whole lot of punches, really — but twice rallied from 14 points down, including in the fourth quarter, to defeat a tenacious, opportunistic Ohio State team in the Peach Bowl. Georgia now returns to the national championship game, where only TCU stands between the Dawgs and a second straight national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
11Alive

Gov. Kemp makes 'friendly wager' with Ohio Governor ahead of Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has made a “friendly wager” with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over which team will win the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Kemp offered peaches, peanuts and apple cider, which are Georgia grown or sourced. In the event that Ohio State loses, DeWine will fork over Buckeye candies, Ohio-made root beer and maple syrup, with syrup coming from his son John DeWine.
OHIO STATE
sportstalkatl.com

Can Georgia Bulldogs do something never before done in CFP era?

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to defend their National Title on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kirby Smart‘s team rectified their 2021 SEC Championship loss to Alabama by beating Nick Saban’s team in the National Championship, capturing the school’s first title since the late, great Vince Dooley brought one to Athens in the early 80s.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Falcons practice squad receiver arrested after allegedly failing sobriety test, fighting cop and fleeing

Atlanta Falcons practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested Saturday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Batson, 27, was pulled over at 2 a.m. Saturday for allegedly speeding and failing to keep the car he was driving in its lane. An officer attempted a field-sobriety test, which Batson reportedly failed. Upon being taken into custody, Batson allegedly tried to fight the officer, per the police report. The officer discharged his firearm but reportedly did not strike anyone. Batson reportedly fled in his car, crashing it a short distance from where he was pulled over. Batson then allegedly tried to run away from officers. Batson was later found by officers canvassing the area. He was arrested and is "facing multiple charges," per Atlanta police. Those charges have not been specified.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
114K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy