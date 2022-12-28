Danish offshore wind company Orsted is partnering with offshore gas firm Neptune Energy on a plan for integrated operations in the UK North Sea. The idea of running offshore oil and gas platforms on local offshore wind power has taken hold in Europe and Scandinavia, and the first project is already under way at Equinor's Hywind Tampen site. On the UKCS, the Scottish government has conducted a large offshore-wind lease round focused on supplying offshore oil platforms with emissions-free power. It is a relatively low-cost way to cut large quantities of emissions from E&P operations, which are energy-intensive and rely on large quantities of natural gas for power.

2 DAYS AGO