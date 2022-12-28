Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Exploring Use of Wind Energy to Power North Sea Operations
Neptune Energy, an independent energy company with operations across the UK and Europe as well as elsewhere around the globe, is partnering with Ørsted and Goal7 to explore powering new integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea with offshore wind-generated electricity. It is the latest step in a growing trend seeking to use renewable energy to power operations in the North Sea.
maritime-executive.com
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
maritime-executive.com
Frontline Completes Move to Cyprus Preparing for Euronav Tender Offer
Tanker operator Frontline completed the final steps preparing to launch its offering to combine its operations with Euronav setting the stage for a new contest between famed investor John Fredriksen and the Saverys family for control of the tanker company. The company announced today, December 30, that the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver of the Republic of Cyprus has issued a temporary re-domiciliation certificate, meaning that they have completed the re-registration of the company moving its incorporation from Bermuda to Cyprus.
maritime-executive.com
Finland Advances First Offshore Wind Farm Projects
Finland is joining the growing list of countries around the world pushing forward with a program to develop offshore wind energy power generation. While other countries in Scandinavia and the Baltic region have already been moving forward with offshore wind energy, Finland has lagged with only three projects identified and none yet in service or under construction. The Finnish Government, however, is now taking the first steps to license the developments.
maritime-executive.com
Seapeak Completes Evergas Acquisition in Continued Growth
Seapeak completed its acquisition of Evergas, a Danish LNG shipping company, as the company continues to move forward to build its position in the transport and services for liquified natural gas. Launched earlier this year after the acquisition of the former Teekay LNG Partners by alternative investment firm Stonepeak, the Canadian-based shipping company said it intends to renew and grow its primary business of owning and operating LNG carriers, and to explore potential adjacent markets.
BP’s Big Investment Could Be the Boost Hydrogen Needs as a Fuel of the Future
ToyotaHydrogen is currently a small player in the automotive landscape, but many big players think that's going to change.
maritime-executive.com
Japanese Insurers Agree to Cover War Risk for Sakhalin-2 LNG Shipments
Japanese marine insurers have reversed course on a plan to suspend war risk insurance for voyages in Russian waters. Western reinsurers have largely abandoned the business of war risk cover in Ukrainian and Russian waters, leaving individual insurance companies on their own to accept or reject the risk for these policies. Earlier this month, three Japanese insurance companies - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, Sompo Japan and Mitsui Sumitomo - began informing shipowners that effective January 1, they will stop insuring ships for war damage in all Russian waters.
maritime-executive.com
EU Bank Finances Growth of Lithuania’s Largest Seaport
European Union officials announced plans to support the development of an expanded port in Lithuania as part of an effort to support a green transition and enhance maritime capabilities in the Baltic and Eastern Europe. The European Investment Bank (EIB), owned by member states as the lending institution of the EU, and Klaipeda State Seaport Authority recently signed a €65 million ($69 million) loan agreement for the development of Klaipeda seaport in Lithuania. The EU previously also awarded grants and the Nordic Investment Bank is also financing the project.
maritime-executive.com
Sovcomflot Takes Delivery of Russian-Built and Financed Aframax Tanker
PAO Sovcomflot took delivery today, December 29, on its first Russian-built and financed LNG-fueled Aframax tanker. The delivery was especially significant for the Russian shipping company which had been hard hit by the western financial sanctions after the start of the war in Ukraine. Built at the Zvezda SSC shipbuilding...
maritime-executive.com
Euroseas Boxship Sold for Scrap as Environmental Regulations Loom
Just weeks after admitting that the age profile of its fleet that is tilted towards older vessels is expected to be affected by greenhouse gas regulations being introduced in 2023, Athens-based operator Euroseas confirmed reports that it has sold one of its old boxships. A year ago, operators were pushing all available ships into service to meet the surge in depend but now as volumes decline and new environmental regulations loom, older ships are beginning to be retired.
