Yankees face serious competition for blockbuster trade involving Bryan Reynolds
If the New York Yankees want to go with a blockbuster acquisition to fill their vacant left-field spot, they should look no further than Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds requested a trade several weeks ago, but the Pirates have been cautious to deal him — they could end up acquiring a massive hall of prospects in exchange.
Why the Yankees have the best bullpen in baseball for 2023
The Yankees have consistently had strong bullpens every year, but this year’s bullpen looks to stand above the rest. Last year the bullpen ranked 3rd in ERA (2.97), 1st in GB% (49.7%), and 5th in Win Probability Added (6.80), making them one of the best units in the sport. They did this in spite of a myriad of injuries to key pieces of the bullpen like Michael King, Scott Effross, Ron Marinaccio, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Clay Holmes throughout the season.
Yankees could target Diamondbacks slugger to fill left field job
The best option for the New York Yankees to fill left field at this point in time is via trade, whether it be Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler or even a blockbuster trade for Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, general manager Brian Cashman could look in an entirely...
Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran
The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
The Yankees are gearing up for an intense shortstop position battle led by top prospect
The New York Yankees have a few big decisions to make in the infield this upcoming season, especially with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the roster. General manager Brian Cashman has had a difficult time offloading some of the bigger contracts on the team, notably players that failed to make a significant impact in 2022. Donaldson put together a stellar defensive season but struggled offensively, and considering he’s set to earn $21 million next year, saving a bit of his salary seems to be an obvious move.
Brandon Gomes: Dodgers Exploring ‘Different Avenues’ For Roster Upgrades
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with more than a dozen players reaching free agency, and it has amounted to significant roster turnover thus far. Among those who signed elsewhere include Tyler Anderson, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney and Trea Turner. Justin Turner reportedly agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, but that has not been officially announced.
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A former member of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among others, will be headed to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Diamondbacks Projected Opening Day Positional Lineup
Suddenly things look mostly set for Torey Lovullo's position players.
Twins Sign Willi Castro To Minor League Deal
The Twins and utility player Willi Castro are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Darren Wolfson of SKOR Radio North. Castro will receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Castro, 26 in April, first cracked the majors with the Tigers in 2019 and has been serving a...
Longtime MLB pitcher Steve Cishek to retire
Relief pitcher Steve Cishek is retiring. “It’s time,” Cishek tells Rich Maclone of The Bourne Enterprise. “It’s gotten harder for me to bounce back game-to-game. The ball wasn’t coming out as crisp as before, and it felt like I had to pitch differently. I know I’ll get the bug and want to get back out there, but I don’t think I’m pulling a Tom Brady.”
Diamondbacks to sign Evan Longoria to one-year deal
The Diamondbacks and third baseman Evan Longoria are in agreement on a one-year deal that will guaranteed him $4M with another $1M available in incentives. Longoria is a client of TWC Sports. Longoria, 37, will be joining just the third organization of his long career, having only previously suited up...
Taking our first crack at projecting the Blue Jays’ 2023 Opening Day roster
As December is nearing an end, 2023 is right around the corner, meaning Spring Training and another Blue Jays season is on the horizon. While the front office didn’t make any crazy moves out of the gate this winter, they have been involved in two of the biggest trades this offseason (so far). Ross Atkins and co. moved fan favourite Teoscar Hernández to the Seattle Mariners in mid-November, acquiring reliever Erik Swanson and prospect Adam Macko, and then following that move by trading away catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks and acquiring one of the top defensive outfielders in the game in Daulton Varsho.
