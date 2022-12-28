Read full article on original website
Related
Las Vegas rings in 2023 with ‘Let’s Go Big’ fireworks spectacular up and down the Strip
Fireworks launched at midnight from the rooftops of eight resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, dazzling revelers as they celebrated the arrival of 2023.
Resorts World Ends Free Parking, Fontainebleau’s Big Windfall & Caesars Gambling on $5 Million Offer
MtM Vegas – Fontainebleau Las Vegas Secures Loan. On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including Fontainebleau’s giant loan to finish construction. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
MGM sells land where 2017 mass shooting took place
MGM Resorts International has announced the sale of the site where the 2017 Las Vegas shooting took place, finalizing the sale of the land to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
Retiring rodeo clown hits mega jackpot at Horseshoe Las Vegas
Reeves, a former rodeo clown in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, hit the jackpot on his last day in town. He plans on retiring and enjoying his winnings with his family.
Guest turns $1.75 bet into a $366k jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas
A guest at The Venetian Las Vegas is starting the new year with some money in their pocket after getting a jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas totaling over $366k.
Fox5 KVVU
What’s in store for Las Vegas in 2023? A look at notable forthcomings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 2023 brings new properties, new residencies, and major events to the Las Vegas Valley. FOX5 compiled a short list of some notable dates, major events and turning points:. EARLY 2023. The XFL’s Las Vegas Vipers are set to make their debut in February, at a...
I Got $100 Dining Free at Mirage Las Vegas With Hyatt Explorist/MGM Gold
Hard Rock assumed operations control of the Mirage Las Vegas on Monday, December 19th. The hotel will continue to operate as The Mirage Hotel & Casino until renovations are completed as it rebrands to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. While on my way to Vegas, I saw a post from Miles to Memories that highlighted a new status match to Unity by Hard Rock at the Mirage, and that it could get you $100 free!
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
Where do you park if you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the biggest challenges on New Year’s Eve is getting around while staying safe. Where are you supposed to park if you come to celebrate on the Las Vegas Strip? Streets on the Strip will begin closing at 6 p.m. Saturday and no vehicles will be allowed by 8 p.m. […]
963kklz.com
The Best Bacon Dishes In Las Vegas
Move over, people! THIS is the day we’ve been waiting for. It’s National Bacon Day! Can we use this day to just talk about the most amazing food ever created. I mean, seriously. Why. Is. Bacon. So. Gooooood?!? We can’t figure it out. But I’m willing to bet that this edible gold is the reason many people don’t go full vegetarian. It’s just too good. From wrapping our veggies in it to throwing it in our martinis, we’ll find ANY reason to consume this heavenly food.
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas valley, north of Durango High School.
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
KTLA.com
‘Jefferson Starship’ added to stacked ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ lineup
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rockers Jefferson Starship were announced Friday to help ring in the new year with performances during “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” Saturday night. Dubbed “one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s”, the band has accumulated numerous hit songs over the years including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “Sara.”
‘Wait your turn,’ Las Vegas officials remind locals, visitors of pedestrian safety ahead of NYE festivities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days before hundreds of thousands of people are expected to ring in the new year on the Las Vegas Strip, a woman accused of driving under the influence allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians near the Fremont Street Experience. The two pedestrians were walking against a don’t cross signal around […]
willmarradio.com
Minnesota man killed by possibly impaired motorist in Las Vegas
(Las Vegas, MN) -- Authorities in Las Vegas say a man from Minnesota and a New Mexico woman were struck and killed by an S-U-V while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal. It happened Wednesday night near the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall. Police say a 44-year-old man from Minnesota was dead at the scene and the 51-year-old New Mexico woman died in the hospital. Officers say the driver left the scene of the crash before she was stopped, arrested, and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. The victims haven't been identified.
Fox5 KVVU
Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
twowanderingsoles.com
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
travellemming.com
15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)
Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
BoardingArea
214K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0