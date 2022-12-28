Read full article on original website
Seapeak Completes Evergas Acquisition in Continued Growth
Seapeak completed its acquisition of Evergas, a Danish LNG shipping company, as the company continues to move forward to build its position in the transport and services for liquified natural gas. Launched earlier this year after the acquisition of the former Teekay LNG Partners by alternative investment firm Stonepeak, the Canadian-based shipping company said it intends to renew and grow its primary business of owning and operating LNG carriers, and to explore potential adjacent markets.
Orsted, Neptune Energy Plan Use Offshore Wind to Power CO2 Injection
Danish offshore wind company Orsted is partnering with offshore gas firm Neptune Energy on a plan for integrated operations in the UK North Sea. The idea of running offshore oil and gas platforms on local offshore wind power has taken hold in Europe and Scandinavia, and the first project is already under way at Equinor's Hywind Tampen site. On the UKCS, the Scottish government has conducted a large offshore-wind lease round focused on supplying offshore oil platforms with emissions-free power. It is a relatively low-cost way to cut large quantities of emissions from E&P operations, which are energy-intensive and rely on large quantities of natural gas for power.
Frontline Completes Move to Cyprus Preparing for Euronav Tender Offer
Tanker operator Frontline completed the final steps preparing to launch its offering to combine its operations with Euronav setting the stage for a new contest between famed investor John Fredriksen and the Saverys family for control of the tanker company. The company announced today, December 30, that the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver of the Republic of Cyprus has issued a temporary re-domiciliation certificate, meaning that they have completed the re-registration of the company moving its incorporation from Bermuda to Cyprus.
Japanese Insurers Agree to Cover War Risk for Sakhalin-2 LNG Shipments
Japanese marine insurers have reversed course on a plan to suspend war risk insurance for voyages in Russian waters. Western reinsurers have largely abandoned the business of war risk cover in Ukrainian and Russian waters, leaving individual insurance companies on their own to accept or reject the risk for these policies. Earlier this month, three Japanese insurance companies - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, Sompo Japan and Mitsui Sumitomo - began informing shipowners that effective January 1, they will stop insuring ships for war damage in all Russian waters.
The Maritime Executive's Popular Magazine Articles of 2022
The Maritime Executives published six print editions each year looking at the key trends and profiling executives and companies leading the industry. Following is a sampling of the stories that created the greater interest for 2022 discussing trends in ports, decarbonization, cybersecurity, and shipbuilding. Our case study of Norwegian Cruise Line and its CEO Frank del Rio drew interest as the cruise leader worked to rebound from the pandemic and restore its business. A case study on Stena Bulk explored its commitment to innovation in transporting petroleum and chemical products.
Japan Launches Second Round of Large Offshore Wind Power Auctions
A week after Japan’s first large offshore wind farm went into commercial service, the government confirmed that it has opened the next round of auctions for the development of the industry. The next auction is proceeding under revised parameters designed to open the industry to more companies and provide for broader participation in the development of offshore wind farms.
MSC Tops Maersk for Best Schedule Reliability as Recovery Continues
MSC for the first time has claimed the top spot as the carrier with the best schedule reliability surpassing Maersk according to the monthly data from Sea-Intelligence. The data analytics firm reports that the container shipping carriers are overall continuing to improve their schedule reliability as port delays due to congestion have declined.
Sovcomflot Takes Delivery of Russian-Built and Financed Aframax Tanker
PAO Sovcomflot took delivery today, December 29, on its first Russian-built and financed LNG-fueled Aframax tanker. The delivery was especially significant for the Russian shipping company which had been hard hit by the western financial sanctions after the start of the war in Ukraine. Built at the Zvezda SSC shipbuilding...
Euroseas Boxship Sold for Scrap as Environmental Regulations Loom
Just weeks after admitting that the age profile of its fleet that is tilted towards older vessels is expected to be affected by greenhouse gas regulations being introduced in 2023, Athens-based operator Euroseas confirmed reports that it has sold one of its old boxships. A year ago, operators were pushing all available ships into service to meet the surge in depend but now as volumes decline and new environmental regulations loom, older ships are beginning to be retired.
Biden Administration Holds Alaska Offshore Oil and Gas Auction
The Biden administration on Friday, December 30 held the first offshore oil lease auction in five years for Alaska’s Cook Inlet. The president had pledged to end new leasing for offshore drilling in his administration but as part of a compromise for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act agreed to conduct three new lease auctions, including this one in Alaska, despite vocal opposition from environmental groups.
