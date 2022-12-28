ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

North America's highest restaurant opens, offering stunning Colorado views

By Spencer McKee
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
The view from Arapahoe Basin's Il Rifugio. Photo Credit: Christian Murdock, The Gazette.

The highest-elevation restaurant in North America has opened for the season in Colorado's Summit County. Find a restaurant called Il Rifugio at 12,456 feet of elevation, offering panoramic views of Arapahoe Basin slopes from the summit of the ski area.

Designed to offer a "European-style bistro" atmosphere that specializes in serving customers wine and charcuterie pairings, Il Rifugio – Italian for 'the shelter' – is the perfect place to take a mid-day pit stop on the slopes. The menu also offers soups, flatbreads, and espresso drinks – all perfect to cap a chilly morning on the mountain.

An example of the antipasto board at Il Rifugio. Photo Credit: Christian Murdock, The Gazette.

Another noteworthy aspect of Il Rifugio is the restaurant's focus on sustainability. With no running water, composting toilets, and "the highest solar array in North America on its roof," the restaurant creates minimal waste.

There's one catch when it comes to visiting this dining spot – you've got to be decent at skiing. Il Rifugio is found at the top of Beavers, Lenawee, and Zuma lifts with no foot-passenger lift service. Plus, if you want to get down from this restaurant, you'll have to be able to ski at least a 'blue intermediate' run.

Learn more about this restaurant here.

