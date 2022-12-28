NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Colts stand in way of Giants' first playoff berth since '16
The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. There are seven scenarios in which New York (8-6-1) qualifies for the NFC playoff field in Week 17, but the simplest path is to beat the Colts (4-10-1), losers of five straight. First-year coach Brian Daboll, who has garnered Coach of the Year discussion at points this season, will do what he can to keep his team focused on...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 17 Preview: Packers (-3.5) Cover, Vikings Have Nothing To Play For
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Vikings.
Reports: Titans QB Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Cowboys
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make his first career NFL start in Thursday's game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, multiple media outlets reported. Dobbs reportedly is getting the nod over rookie Malik Willis for Tennessee, which is without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill due to an ankle injury. As for the Cowboys (11-4), NFL Network reported running back Tony Pollard is expected to be inactive for Thursday's contest. Pollard has...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Cards turn to QB David Blough to start vs. Falcons
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough will start Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy experienced concussion symptoms late in the week. Coach Kliff Kingsburgy said Friday that Blough, 27, is getting the nod over Trace McSorley, who completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards with an interception in Arizona's 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight and seven of their past eight contests. ...
ESPN, CFP Criticized As Peach Bowl Ends After Midnight
The end of the Ohio State-Georgia game coincided with the clock striking midnight.
Eagles list Jalen Hurts (shoulder) as doubtful for Sunday
Quarterback Gardner Minshew gets ready to make his second straight start on Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles officially listing Jalen Hurts as doubtful on Friday. There had been some optimism that Hurts could return from a sprained right shoulder after he threw the ball with velocity and accuracy in Thursday's practice. That door was all but closed on Friday, however, as the MVP candidate was a limited participant in Friday's...
Report: No suspension for Chargers S Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not be suspended by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent him and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin into concussion protocol, ESPN reported Friday. James was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for the hit on Dulin during the Chargers' 20-3 road win over the Colts on Monday. According to ESPN, the NFL considered a suspension before deciding against it, though...
Colorado Sunshine: Elevate the defense and Nuggets can make 2023 a championship year
Where good news shines Is 2023 finally the year the Nuggets ring in an NBA championship? The betting markets say no. The eyeballs say maybe so. The Nuggets are the NBA’s second-most efficient team on offense. Only the Celtics, who visit Ball Arena at 6 pm Sunday (Altitude TV), have a more efficient offense. Tune...
