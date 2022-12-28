Read full article on original website
Some Illinois license plate fees coming down
SPRINGFIELD — Lower license plates fees are coming in 2023 for eligible older adults and persons with disabilities. According to the Illinois Department on Aging, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for IDoA's Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from the current $24.
Several new Illinois laws affect the education system
(The Center Square) – A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. In the wake of school shootings across the country, there are measures to address trauma. One law mandates school board members to receive training on trauma-informed practices. Practices include...
'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois
(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure.
Sweet Corn Appreciation Day Coming To Illinois In 2023
Here's something to help you think of warm, summer days. One of the many new laws in Illinois that takes effect Sunday is designating August 1st as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day. The bill's language says its a day to celebrate the importance of sweet corn to Illinois agriculture, and in recognition of family farmers.
Counties with elevated COVID risk now significantly lower
The state reporting fewer counties with elevated COVID community spread. Their latest release says the CDC counted 54 Illinois counties with an elevated level for COVID 19 in the past week. Of that number, only five are at a high community level compared to 33 a week ago. Forty-nine counties are at medium compared to 55 last week. Putnam County, at medium a week ago, is now back at low level.
Five St. Bede students named Illinois State Scholars
Five St. Bede students have been named Illinois State Scholars for the current school year. Academy Principal Nick McLaughlin said the five selected were Kylie Cofoid of La Salle, Kristal De La Torre of Oglesby, Gianna Grivetti of Ladd, Madelyn Torrance of Granville and Isabella Villalobos of Princeton. Illinois State...
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
