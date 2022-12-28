Read full article on original website
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Yardbarker
Ducks News & Rumors: Zegras, Smith-Pelly & More
The 2022 calendar year is just about to come to a close and for the Anaheim Ducks, they may be itching to get to 2023 already. Their season thus far has been close to ugly in many ways, and while the future certainly should be promising, their current results have been difficult to stomach for fans and management alike.
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
Yardbarker
Whatever Happened to Maple Leafs’ Prospect Jeremy Bracco?
Jeremy Bracco never quite made it with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The second-round pick (61st overall) of the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft played his first season with the Toronto Marlies in 2017-18 and started slowly, scoring six goals and adding 26 assists (for 32 points) in 50 games.
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: NHL general managers discuss 2023 Trade Deadline
TORONTO -- As a way of ushering in 2023, let's examine what might be in store in the hockey world in the coming months. To do that, NHL.com introduces The General Managers' Roundtable: New Year's Edition. We've enlisted the services of the Edmonton Oilers' Ken Holland, Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars' Jim Nill to peer into their respective crystal balls for some insight into the future as it pertains to the final three-plus months of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project to aid Boston-area youth
DORCHESTER, Mass. -- The seeds of the legacy project for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic were on display at the Boys & Girls Club here on an overcast Saturday. A gaggle of children were jammed into a cramped gym, playing floor hockey against each other with help of retired Bruins alumni Bob Sweeney, Andrew Raycroft and Tuukka Rask. Blades, the Bruins mascot, along with Wally and Tessie, the mascots of the Boston Red Sox, had joined the fray as well, and the sounds of sticks hitting the floor and the peals of laughter from the kids reverberated around the intimate space.
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
NHL
Colorado Avalanche Top Moments of 2022
Look back at some of the best moments the Avalanche were a part of during the special year of 2022. 2022 was quite the year, to say the least, for the Colorado Avalanche. From beginning to end, the 12 months were jam-packed, and filled with triumph, celebrations, solidarity, adventure, and passion all that united the Avalanche organization with its special fan base and local Colorado community.
Tage Thompson, Sabres Bring Aggressive Offense To Face Bruins
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson is having a huge season so far. The Boston Bruins welcome the Sabres and Thompson to TD Garden for a New Year’s Eve matchup. Thompson enters the matinee game second in the league in goal scoring with 26 goals. For more, check out the...
FOX Sports
Hartman scores twice to help Wild beat Blues 5-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury...
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
NHL
THE GREAT OUTDOORS
The National Hockey League announced today the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ will feature the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on October 29, 2023, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, home of the Edmonton Elks of the CFL. The outdoor regular-season NHL game will be broadcast exclusively on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
NHL
Young Kraken fan recovering from brain surgery gives out fist bumps
Six-year-old tours locker room, takes photos with players. One young Seattle Kraken fan is fist bumping his way into 2023. The Kraken invited Ryan Clevenger, a six-year-old recovering from emergency brain surgery, to tour their locker room and give out pregame fist bumps before Seattle's game against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
NHL
MLB All-Star Harper takes in Golden Knights game on New Year's Eve
Las Vegas native dons Reverse Retro jersey, sees hometown team win in OT. You can take the man out of Las Vegas, but you can't take the man's ability to head back to his hometown and cheer on his favorite hockey team. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took in the...
NHL
Rino Hischier Proud Beyond Words of Son Nico | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview, Nico Hisciher's father opens up to Amanda Stein about his son's captaincy, his fierce loyalty and drive for success in New Jersey. At the far corner of the Devils practice rink, Rino Hischier stood for a stoic moment by himself watching as his son and his team took to the ice for practice. The elder Hischier has been to New Jersey many times before with Nico already in his sixth NHL season, but this time it is a little different, as he is joined by the fathers, mentors, and guests of the players his son leads.
NHL
Vaughn, Phelps cheer on Coyotes at Mullett Arena
It was not just an average night at Mullett Arena on Thursday. Actor Vince Vaughn and Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps were in attendance for the Arizona Coyote's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Coyotes mascot Howler was dressed in the "Average Joe's" uniform from Vaughn's 2004 hit comedy...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship - Day 4
SUNRISE - Another day, another opportunity for Habs fans to catch the Canadiens' young hopefuls in action at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Oliver Kapanen, Adam Engstrom, Lane Hutson, Vinzenz Rohrer and Joshua Roy hit the ice on Thursday. Latvia 0 - Finland 3. The Finns won a second...
