Madera Tribune
Opinion: Madera, the county that Santa forgot
‘Twas a dismal Yuletide in the Heart of California. Santa’s sleigh seems to have passed over the county, taking our few gifts and giving nothing in return. This is most uncharacteristic of the jolly old man with the enslaved caribou and unpaid workforce of little folk. And I heard him exclaim ere he flew out of view, “Happy Christmas to all, but there’s nothing for you.”
Madera Tribune
Coarse gold created Coarsegold
The tiny village of Coarsegold is shown here circa 1920. The discovery of placers of coarse gold in the area brought miners to the nearby creeks, which led to the creation of a town named Coarsegold. Long before the town of Madera was on the map, gold — heavy, coarse...
Madera Tribune
Farmers enjoy rain, brace for more
Standing water collects around orchards throughout Madera County after recent rains. More than a half-inch of rain fell during Tuesday’s storms, but more than in inch is predicted for the upcoming storm. With the rain, Madera county farmers are rejoicing for the amount of water being put into the...
