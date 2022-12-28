‘Twas a dismal Yuletide in the Heart of California. Santa’s sleigh seems to have passed over the county, taking our few gifts and giving nothing in return. This is most uncharacteristic of the jolly old man with the enslaved caribou and unpaid workforce of little folk. And I heard him exclaim ere he flew out of view, “Happy Christmas to all, but there’s nothing for you.”

MADERA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO