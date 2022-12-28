ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Cavaliers' Darius Garland sick of 'getting hacked all season'

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland had a specific complaint shortly after Thursday's 135-126 loss at the Indiana Pacers. "Just getting hacked all season," Garland said, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Nothing has changed. The physicality isn’t a factor at all. It’s the whistle not being blown at the right time when it’s a foul, an obvious foul. Some of this stuff we should be reviewing."
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Evan Mobley (ankle) ruled out, Kevin Love to start on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley will sit out on Saturday night after he was ruled out with an ankle injury. Expect Kevin Love to play an increased role versus a Bulls' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to his position.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Bulls on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against Chicago. Mobley's Saturday projection includes 13.2...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) probable on Friday for Heat

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent continues to deal with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver. Our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Vincent's Friday projection includes...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers' Friday matchup versus Atlanta

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves will be active on Friday night despite being listed with right ankle soreness. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 18.5 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (quad) questionable on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin's availability is currently in the air after Miami's guard missed Friday's game with a left quadriceps strain. Expect Haywood Highsmith to see more minutes on Saturday if Martin remains out. Martin's current...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Heat's Nikola Jovic (back) probable on Friday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jovic is dealing with lower back spasms and is probable to face Denver on Friday. Jovic is averaging 10.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
MIAMI, FL

