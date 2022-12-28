Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland had a specific complaint shortly after Thursday's 135-126 loss at the Indiana Pacers. "Just getting hacked all season," Garland said, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Nothing has changed. The physicality isn’t a factor at all. It’s the whistle not being blown at the right time when it’s a foul, an obvious foul. Some of this stuff we should be reviewing."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO