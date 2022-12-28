ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Saban on Tide post-transfers: 'All the blinking lights are gone'

NEW ORLEANS – One of the top storylines surrounding Alabama this postseason is the players that chose to transfer when the portal window opened Dec. 5. Nine scholarship players entered the transfer portal then, and although it has affected the Crimson Tide’s depth for its bowl game against ninth-ranked Kansas State, it hasn’t altered the team’s mindset.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools

247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Edge defender is leaving South Carolina

The South Carolina football program had a second player hit the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday, the day after a loss in the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame. Reserve edge defender Rodricus Fitten posted to his social media accounts that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fitten played in...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

BREAKING: Elite CB transfer Fentrell Cypress commits to FSU

Florida State picked up a commitment from blue-chip cornerback transfer Fentrell Cypress. The Virginia transfer, known as Deuce, is rated as the No. 4 prospect in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings with an overall Grade of 95. Cypress picked the Seminoles over Ohio State, LSU, and UCLA. “This is another...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Brent Venables, Oklahoma Sooners face cold reality of challenges ahead after first losing season since 1998

In the grand scheme, Year 1 of the Brent Venables era at Oklahoma will not be looked back upon fondly. The jury is still out on where the Sooners are headed under Venables, who returned to Norman — this time as head coach — after Lincoln Riley's abrupt departure for USC in late 2021. But the damage is now done in 2022, with Oklahoma ending 6-7 for its first losing season since a 5-6 finish in 1998.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

The Bucket of Pain

That’s how this one gets summed up in one word: Pain. Pain at losing a 14-point lead in the 4th quarter. Pain at missing a game-winning field goal by 30 yards wide left. Pain at CJ Stroud playing the game of his life and still coming away with a loss.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy