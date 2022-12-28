Read full article on original website
Madden 23 players furious as servers wipe Franchise mode saves
Madden 23 players have been searching for answers as the game’s servers have been down, wiping players’ Franchise mode saved for both online and offline files. For football fans, Madden 23 has not been as smooth a ride as they’d had hoped. Players have experienced countless glitches...
League of Legends pro player Triple dropped from TSM following substance abuse allegations
Triple, a veteran League of Legends mid laner set to play for TSM’s NACL team, responded to a series of allegations made by Long, his ex-girlfriend, admitting to many of the allegations made against him. TSM has since parted ways with the mid laner. 2022 has been a rough...
Overwatch 2 glitch grants players golden guns for free
Overwatch 2 players have found a bizarre glitch that can give any hero a golden gun for free if the right conditions are met. Golden guns take a long time to obtain for most Overwatch 2 players. While the rewards for players at the peak of the ranked ladder allow them to obtain the gold weapon skins with ease, the average Overwatch player will have to put a lot of time into getting these coveted skins for their favorite hero.
sdy leaves NAVI CSGO roster as 17-year-old npl moves to starting lineup
Viktor ‘sdy’ Orudzhev has confirmed his departure from Natus Vincere, the organization the Ukrainian joined on a temporary basis to replace Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhaylov. sdy, also known as ‘somedieyoung’, was somewhat of a surprise addition to the Major winning lineup when it was announced in June.
Fortnite player reveals easy way to complete Kinetic Ore quest
A Fortnite player has shown a way to “easily” wrap up the Kinetic Ore quest in the currently running Week 4 challenge. Since the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, Epic Games has rolled out new weekly challenges for players to partake in for a limited time. The...
Warzone 2 expert unveils RAAL LMG build that’s “unmatched” at long ranges
Warzone 2 content creator WhosImmortal has revealed an updated RAAL loadout, which has “nuts” long-range time to kill in Season One Reloaded. Another update brings yet another shakeup in the already quickly changing meta of Warzone 2. Creators have been delving into the stats behind the game’s weapon...
DangMoo makes history as first ever female League of Legends pro in Korea
Liiv SANDBOX’s team in the LCK Challengers League has signed DangMoo, marking the first time any League of Legends team in South Korea has put a female pro player on their roster. Over the past few years, there’s been a great deal of effort put into creating environments where...
Apex Legends expert shows genius grenade plays to bamboozle enemies
Apex Legends content creator ‘Cau7ion’ has unveiled a number of genius tricks to make grenades as effective as possible in Respawn’s battle royale. Grenades and other projectiles often take a back seat in Apex Legends engagements. They’re not necessarily weak, but players often default to more reliable and controllable forms of dealing damage – namely weapons.
How to switch scorestreaks and killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 dropped with killstreaks as default in multiplayer. However, there is a way to change your killstreaks into scorestreaks if you desire. Here’s how to do exactly that. Throughout CoD history, there has been regular switching between killstreaks and scorestreaks. Modern Warfare 2 uses killstreaks as default.
Mande and gdolphn reveal plans for potential Apex Legends World Cup in 2023
Former Apex Legends pro player and popular Twitch streamer Mande has announced that, alongside gdolphn, that he plans to host a World Cup separate from EA and Respawn’s ALGS circuit. The ALGS has had its fair share of issues recently, with a few big esports orgsanizations opting to leave...
Warzone 2 rumor claims new Resurgence map will drop with Season Two
A Warzone 2 Resurgence map could come with Season Two of the battle royale sequel, according to a new rumor. Since Warzone 2 dropped back in November, it’s only featured one map: Al Mazrah. The large battle royale environment means we’ve only seen typical BR modes to this point. However, that could be about to change.
Sports Story player uncovers secret level where devs claim they were overworked
A Sports Story player uncovered a secret level where the developers reveal they were overworked while making the game, as the Switch exclusive has been plagued with bugs and glitches at launch. Nintendo Switch owners were excited when Sports Story, the sequel to 2017’s Golf Story, was announced for a...
Female Valorant pro Larischz dies at age 27
Larischz, a female Valorant player who most recently played for DELIRA, passed away in Pinamar, Argentina, while on vacation, with her cause of death not yet confirmed. Valorant has a scene of female pro players like no other esport. The Valorant Game Changers is one of the world’s most famous female esports scenes and has brought women to the forefront of competitive gaming.
