Overwatch 2 players have found a bizarre glitch that can give any hero a golden gun for free if the right conditions are met. Golden guns take a long time to obtain for most Overwatch 2 players. While the rewards for players at the peak of the ranked ladder allow them to obtain the gold weapon skins with ease, the average Overwatch player will have to put a lot of time into getting these coveted skins for their favorite hero.

3 DAYS AGO