News Channel Nebraska
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate overnight cutting
Archbishop Lucas is pictured meeting Pope Benedict in June 2009. A family remembers a 7-year-old who tragically died. Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations.
WOWT
Omaha 2023 real estate outlook looking slow
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s housing market is cooling off and that’s largely because mortgage rates are rising. According to Bankrate’s survey of the largest mortgage lenders in the country, the 30-year fixed rate is between about 6.5% and 7% this week. Here in Omaha, the President...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild to ring in the New Year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly sunny skies and a south breeze helped us to end the year on a mild note, temperatures in the mid-40s across the metro this evening. That’s about 10 degrees above average for the end of December. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around this evening along with light winds a dry conditions. Looking quiet weather-wise as we ring in the New Year! A touch chilly, but not bad compared to years past. Temperatures should be in the mid-30s as we cross into 2023. Overnight lows fall to around 30 in the metro with a little patchy fog.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate cutting that injured 1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting incident early Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the scene near 45th and Pratt Street at 3:20 a.m. Saturday. The 29-year-old victim had a large cut to the arm and was transported to UNMC. Police didn’t...
WOWT
Omaha celebrates New Year’s with fireworks show
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A spectacular fireworks display near the Missouri River wrapped with a finale that rang in the new year here in the metro Saturday night. The City of Omaha kicked off the celebrations at a more kid-friendly time at 7 p.m. Saturday. Authorities remind residents that 1...
WOWT
Teenager shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenage boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. It happened at 61st and Ogden. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weekend, changes start Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build overnight into Saturday morning. Early in the day there’s the chance for some patchy fog which should break up shortly after 8 AM. From there we’ll warm to a high of 47 under a mix of sun and clouds in the Metro. Clouds help us remain mild through the night with temperatures in the low 30s as we ring in the New Year.
WOWT
Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death
High mortgage rates are cooling down Omaha's housing market. The few remaining tenants of a closed apartment complex now have moved out. An accident involving a truck spilled gravel over lanes of I-680 and caused its closure Friday. Man's social media story deserves apology. Updated: 2 hours ago. A man...
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
WOWT
Gravel truck overturns on I-680 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were busy getting a gravel truck turned upright after it overturned on I-680. According to Omaha Police, the gravel truck overturned Friday morning on I-680 northbound, just north of Dodge Street. Multiple lanes were closed as gravel littered the road. A short time later the...
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
WOWT
Southwest flights finally touch down at Eppley
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a nightmare before Christmas for many. But now that some Southwest flights are taking off and landing in Omaha, at least one family can wake up. “We’re just glad to be here,” said Dan Hall of Salt Lake City. Hall, Stephanie Kent, and their two sons started their travels to Omaha five days ago, on Christmas Eve.
WOWT
Nearly 500K diapers collected in drive
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 4 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
doniphanherald.com
Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death
OMAHA — An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death. Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and...
