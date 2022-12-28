OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly sunny skies and a south breeze helped us to end the year on a mild note, temperatures in the mid-40s across the metro this evening. That’s about 10 degrees above average for the end of December. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around this evening along with light winds a dry conditions. Looking quiet weather-wise as we ring in the New Year! A touch chilly, but not bad compared to years past. Temperatures should be in the mid-30s as we cross into 2023. Overnight lows fall to around 30 in the metro with a little patchy fog.

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO