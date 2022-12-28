Read full article on original website
Ken Zobel
3d ago
If you really want the crime in Rochester to stop start holding the parents accountable and responsible for there kids also hold the politicians responsible they work for the people the people don’t work for them
Monroe County’s redistricting battle nears its end
The Legislature has passed a redistricting plan that County Executive Adam Bello intends to sign after a required public hearing. After a tumultuous process that lasted more than a year, the Monroe County Legislature has passed a plan to redraw all 29 of its districts. County Executive Adam Bello plans to sign it into law. Before Bello can sign the redistricting legislation, he must hold a legally-required public hearing on it....
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC YEAR REVIEW: Stories about generosity
This year, News10NBC told the stories of people whose kind actions impacted the Rochester community. These include a Batman who helps homeless people, community members who stepped up after Grinches stole hundreds of toys, and people who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war. Here are some stories about the generosity...
Ministry holds vigil for Rochester’s homicide victims in 2022
Members say they meet after each homicide to pray for the victims at the place of their death.
WHEC TV-10
Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
Rochester organizations donating for Buffalo in city’s time of need
The Red Cross is also looking for donations and they are ready to send in whatever is needed.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
RPD: Man stabbed in the arm on Lake Ave
A man was stabbed in the arm Friday night on Lake Ave, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced following an investigation.
13 WHAM
Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief
The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
RPD: Woman dead at scene of crash
A woman was pronounced dead Sunday morning at the scene of a motor vehicle accident, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
Another violent year
In a year of notable local news stories, one stood out: the continuing wave of homicides. In a new poll of Rochester Beacon readers, roughly half of respondents said Rochester’s per-capita homicide rate—highest in New York and near the top among cities nationwide—was the No. 1 news story in terms of its impact on the Rochester community and longer-term significance. No other story was named by even 10 percent of the poll participants.
New dog park to be built in Webster Park
The dog park is the latest project in the county's "Go Outside Monroe Initiative," Bello said.
Flu cases down in Monroe County and statewide
The number of flu cases in Monroe County continues to decrease, as well as statewide.
wxxinews.org
Rochester educators, school board to vote on new teacher contract Tuesday
Teachers at the Rochester City School District may soon have a three-year contract, six months after their last one expired. Teachers and school board members are scheduled to finalize the agreement on Tuesday. The new contract includes a 3.8% salary raise for union members retroactive to July 1 and an...
NYSP presence on Hoyt Place in Rochester
The New York State Police is currently on scene in front of a residence on Hoyt Pl. with a car blocking the roadway.
ithaca.com
FLH Recognizes December CNA Graduates
Finger Lakes Health congratulates our most recent class of graduates: Jillian Baxter, Ranaesai Bell, Evelyn Chadwick, Qwinasia Grady, Mahoganii Hawkins, Kaitlyn Hubright, Dayshia Malave, Karina Alvarez-Navedp, Alena Spears, Margaret Walsh and Dedrick Wilson. FLH offers a paid Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program that is approved by the New York...
