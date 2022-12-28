Read full article on original website
Port Richmond house explosion destroys two houses, leaves several displaced
When officials arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. on Miller Street, near Samuels Playground, two people had already escaped the rubble on their own, while one was trying to dig themself out of the debris.
Two dead in wrong way crash on Kensington Expressway in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after midnight New Year’s Day on Route 33, the Kensington Expressway.
Man Breaks Into School To Shelter People Stranded By Historic Blizzard
A New York man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing two dozen motorists who found themselves trapped in cars during a historic snowstorm that slammed the state last week. Jay Withey received a phone call that his friend was trapped in his vehicle and got in his truck to help. Unfortunately, he found himself stuck in the snow as well and couldn't find anybody to help him.
