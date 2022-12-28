A New York man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing two dozen motorists who found themselves trapped in cars during a historic snowstorm that slammed the state last week. Jay Withey received a phone call that his friend was trapped in his vehicle and got in his truck to help. Unfortunately, he found himself stuck in the snow as well and couldn't find anybody to help him.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO