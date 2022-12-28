ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

WTNH

Serious injuries reported from Route 16 crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 16 in the area of Cemetery Road in Colchester was shut down Saturday night after a car accident involving serious injuries, according to state police. The scene has since cleared. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. There were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers in the […]
COLCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

A man is dead after car shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Northbound lanes reopened at about 1:30 p.m. Southbound lanes remain closed. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly NYE crash on Route 69

WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle traveling southbound on route 69 struck a utility pole. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family members. Route...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck

RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
RYE, NY
WTNH

Several rounds of gunfire hit car, businesses in Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the […]
ANSONIA, CT
Bristol Press

Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022

Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

30 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Waterbury

Thirty people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on High Street around 2 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing from the front side of the building. There was also heavy fire on the third floor.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Man killed in East Haven accident identified

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police have identified the male pedestrian that died after being involved in an accident on Wednesday night in East Haven. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Nicholas Marino of New Haven. At around 6:32 p.m., the East Haven dispatch center received a call from a...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Car crashes off highway in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, CT. (WFSB) - State Police police are investigating after a car crashed off I-84 Thursday and onto a parking lot. Police said, the driver lost control of the car and crossed through the Exit 17 off-ramp before crashing down an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest on top...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car crash in Putnam County

TOWN OF KENT – A 65-year-old Cortlandt Manor man was killed when his car ran off Route 301 in the area of the Canopus Lake boat launch in Putnam Valley and crashed down a steep embankment. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville identified the victim of the 3 p.m. accident...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

