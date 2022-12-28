Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Onward State
Penn State To Wear Simpler Patch In Rose Bowl
Penn State football will roll with a stripped-back uniform patch for its 2023 Rose Bowl showdown with Utah. In years past, teams have worn a circular white patch that typically features a sponsor and the rose logo. The Nittany Lions will wear just a stitched rose patch on their uniform this year, according to a game official.
kmyu.tv
Pennsylvania ski resort temporarily changes name of slope to support Penn State football
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ski resort in Pennsylvania is temporarily renaming one of its slopes because of the Rose Bowl matchup. Tussey Mountain Ski Area announced their iconic mountain slope named "Utah" will be changed to “Pennsylvania,” for a short period of time. The reason...
Penn State fans charter two flights to Rose Bowl
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. On Friday morning, so were about 300 fans. Harrisburg International Airport was more crowded—and more blue and white—than usual as Penn State fans began filling up two charter planes. The travelers were looking forward to a weekend-long experience leading up to the game.
Penn State Football News: Rose Bowl injury report, players returning in 2023 and more
Penn State Football is just one day away from facing Utah in the Rose Bowl. Rose Bowl media day availability on Saturday made a few things clearer for Penn State Football fans. The Nittany Lions are set to face Utah in the Rose Bowl on Monday, and we may have...
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State’s Rose Bowl Media Day
With the Rose Bowl just a few days away, Penn State football took some time to meet with the media Saturday morning right outside the stadium. The entire team and coaching staff were made available, and it was also the first time this season that all true freshmen were allowed to be interviewed by the press. Right after media day, the team posed for a group picture outside of Rose Bowl Stadium in the dreary conditions.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Cruises Over RIT 3-1
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey defeated No. 20 RIT 3-1 at Pegula Ice Arena Saturday evening, completing its sixth series sweep of the season. Chase McLane got the scoring started for the Nittany Lions in the first period, and Alex Servagno scored his first career goal en route to a Penn State victory.
State College
Centre of Adventure: Exploring Shingletown Gap and the famous Roman Tower
As we head into the coldest part of winter, most people probably are not thinking about hiking, but there is something about getting out in the woods during the colder months that really makes me happy. Maybe it is the quietness of the woods when there is snow on the...
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
insideradio.com
Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.
The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
Four from Harrisburg, four from State College voted to Pa. Football Writers’ 6A All-State team
Defense certainly drove Harrisburg into the final weekend of the high school football season. And while the mighty St. Joseph’s Hawks doused the Cougars’ plans to celebrate a state title, Harrisburg’s route as District 3 champions made quite an impact. On Friday, four Cougars and a handful...
Onward State
Early Dominance Helps Lady Lions Steamroll Rutgers 90-72
Penn State women’s basketball (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) took down Rutgers (6-9, 1-2 Big Ten) in quick fashion on Friday night in a 90-72 win. The victory led off the Lady Lions’ long run of Big Ten play, which will last until the end of the regular season.
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Men’s Hockey Explodes Offensively In 6-1 Rout Over No. 20 RIT
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey (16-5) blew out No. 20 RIT 6-1 in its first game in over two weeks. Ashton Calder and Kevin Wall scored two goals a piece to go along with a solid performance from goaltender Liam Souliere in Penn State’s series-opening victory. How...
Sinkhole forces State College residents out of homes
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a […]
State College
Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow
If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
State College
Back in Blonde and Brewing
When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
State College
Penns Valley YMCA offers a New Year’s Resolution
SPRING MILLS— Everyone at one time or another has made a New Year’s Resolution. Many have involved weight loss. The residents of Penns and Brush valleys have just the place to do that. The Centre County YMCA organization opened its fourth location in January 2016 in one of the renovated Gettig Manufacturing buildings in the heart of Spring Mills.
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
Lakemont Park will have a walk-through tour of its holiday lights
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The holiday lights at Lakemont Park in Blair County draws people all over the area to visit, and soon there will be a guided tour of them. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, for just $8 folks can get a tour of the lights starting at 5 p.m. and will also be given […]
fox8tv.com
State College Sinkhole
Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living along Amblewood Way were forced to...
Comments / 0