Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Evansville Fire Department Ends 2022 Battling Another Devastating 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire
As my son and I set out to do some shopping Saturday, we noticed a giant black cloud of smoke coming from the west in the area of Morgan Ave and Oak Hill Rd. Once we stopped and I was able to check Evansville Watch's Facebook page, I saw video and pictures of a massive warehouse fire on North Garvin Street.
Evansville’s The Gaming Guild Gets a New Green River Road Location
The Gaming Guild's new location is ready for business!. If you enjoy playing games, The Gaming Guild is right up your alley!. The Gaming Guild is a place founded by and for game enthusiasts. Our mission is to create a community within our store where people can play, buy, sell, or trade games and socialize with other people who share their love of gaming. We specialize in tabletop games of all kinds, including headliners such as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, RPG mini's, miniature paints and tools, Warhammer, and X-Wing Miniatures along with a whole host of board game titles.
Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January
If you wanted to get a delicious pie but noticed a locked door, no worries they'll be open soon!. The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After
Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
A New Irish Pub is Coming to Evansville in 2023
Downtown Evansville will soon be home to a new Irish Pub. If you're a fan of the cozy feel of an Irish pub, there's good news! One is slated to open in downtown Evansville in 2023. Hartigan's Irish Pub will be locally owned by three current business owners in the Evansville area, and they plan to make the Irish pub experience as authentic as possible.
Why You Should Supposedly Put a Coin on Your Porch This New Year’s Eve
For many of us, we see the start of a new year as an opportunity for a fresh start if the previous year wasn't the greatest. Or, if the previous year was pretty decent, January 1st is a chance to hope our good fortune will carry over into the next 12 months. To help make that happen, you may give a popular New Year's superstition a try regardless of which side of the "coin" you're on (pun 1,000% intended). While there are many to choose from, I just learned about one recently involving a coin and...your front porch?
103GBF
Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0