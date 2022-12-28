ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana hosts guided hikes, horse rides, off-road drives on New Year’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone with a new year’s resolution to get outdoors more, to get more exercise, or both can walk at a state park on Sunday. All state parks and state forests are hosting guided hikes or other events for New Year’s Day. Janet Holcomb, the wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, was captured on Twitter when she joined the hike at Brown County State Park to start 2022.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Is It Legal to Set Off Fireworks on New Year’s Eve in Indiana?

Most of us will ring in the new year with friends and family either at someone's house or at a popular bar. Wherever you plan on celebrating, chances are there will be at least one TV playing one of the many televised New Year's Eve countdown shows featuring celebrities and musicians in a big city counting down the minutes until the ball drops. Most, if not all, of those countdowns, will feature a fireworks show as the clock strikes midnight and the new year begins. But, what about those of us in Indiana? Can we ring in the new year with our own fireworks display?
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission

Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Finding Family: Meet Abram

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are many kids who are waiting for homes right now. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to feature the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family segment, we meet 14-year-old Abram. Click here to learn more about...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Indiana AG says watch out for scams as the new year approaches

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - While the New Year is almost here, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said to watch out for scammers who may try to take advantage of people doing last-minute holiday shopping. Rokita said scammers may be taking advantage of people who may be off for the holidays and...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday

INDIANA – A new Indiana turn-signal law will take effect on Sunday. The law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they’re about to make a turn or change traffic lanes. The Indiana Code 9-21-8-25 also mandates that motorists must activate the signal at least...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

103GBF

