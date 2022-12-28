ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
CANEY, KS
Community State Bank Makes Donation to CFA

Coffeyville Friends of Animals Shelter receives a donation from a local bank. Community State Bank donated $500 to CFA. CSB employees have the option throughout the year to pay to wear jeans on Fridays and this year chose to donate that money to the shelter. CFA's Becky Barnhart says they...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Charges Filed in Murder of Chanute Woman

An arrest has been made on second-degree murder charges for the murder of a Chanute woman. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 37-year-old Joseph R. Deluca was served an arrest warrant at the Cumberland County Detention Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Deluca was already incarcerated at the jail on unrelated charges. The new charges stem from the murder of 47-year-old Elaina M. Asprea earlier this month.
CHANUTE, KS
Home Security System Leads to Arrest for Theft

Two Pittsburg women are arrested on theft charges. Yesterday morning at around 4:14am, Pittsburg Police officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary in progress. The 911 call reported two subjects stealing tires from his carport. Officers were able to view surveillance footage of the theft that had just occurred and footage of a theft from the night before. The video from the previous night showed the suspects driving a Buick passenger car.
PITTSBURG, KS
Local Business Offers Reward

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. Pro-Ag Services is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the suspects and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
Caney Police Request Help To Identify Person of Interest

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest. The images were taken at the Caney Dollar General and are in connection to an apparent theft. Caney PD asks that if you have any information that might lead to the identification of the person please call them at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.
CANEY, KS

