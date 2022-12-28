ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Carter Commons housing project selected for state tax credits

Earlier this fall, Carter Commons, a planned housing project in Great Falls, was selected for $6.5 million in federal housing tax credits to build 25 new affordable homes for seniors. The Montana Department of Commerce and Montana Board of Housing manage the state’s allocation of federal housing tax credits and...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Maryann Dormady

Regretfully, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Maryann Dormady of Great Falls, Montana passed away on December 22, 2022, after a short illness. Maryann was born in Great Falls on June 25, 1943, and raised in Fairfield, MT by her parents, Dale and Edna Lee. She was one of five children with sisters, Karen, Debbie, Theresa, Sandi, and brother, John.
Business Bites: Ulmers closing; Anderson ZurMuehlen merging; first marijuana dispensary moving forward in city limits; apartments completed; spas coming

Ulmers Auto and Truck Service is closing Dec. 30 as the owners are retiring. They stopped taking new work on Dec. 15 to allow time to finish existing work. Owner Greg Ulmer said his dad opened the shop in 1945 with the goal of providing “professional, full-service repair and maintenance with consistent and friendly service. We have fulfilled that dream and had the good fortune of providing mechanical services to generations of customers.”
Jackie “Jack” Arlyn Becker

Jackie “Jack” Arlyn Becker, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022 at The Azalea Place in Great Falls after many years of declining health. He was preceded in death by his father, Tayfield Becker; mother, Evalyn Renk; sister, LaVonne Kellogg; and his longtime partner, Betty Reiquam.
