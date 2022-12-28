Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Maryann Dormady
Regretfully, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Maryann Dormady of Great Falls, Montana passed away on December 22, 2022, after a short illness. Maryann was born in Great Falls on June 25, 1943, and raised in Fairfield, MT by her parents, Dale and Edna Lee. She was one of five children with sisters, Karen, Debbie, Theresa, Sandi, and brother, John.
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Ulmers closing; Anderson ZurMuehlen merging; first marijuana dispensary moving forward in city limits; apartments completed; spas coming
Ulmers Auto and Truck Service is closing Dec. 30 as the owners are retiring. They stopped taking new work on Dec. 15 to allow time to finish existing work. Owner Greg Ulmer said his dad opened the shop in 1945 with the goal of providing “professional, full-service repair and maintenance with consistent and friendly service. We have fulfilled that dream and had the good fortune of providing mechanical services to generations of customers.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Jackie “Jack” Arlyn Becker
Jackie “Jack” Arlyn Becker, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022 at The Azalea Place in Great Falls after many years of declining health. He was preceded in death by his father, Tayfield Becker; mother, Evalyn Renk; sister, LaVonne Kellogg; and his longtime partner, Betty Reiquam.
agupdate.com
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls
Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
North Middle School hosts "Reindeer Games" (video)
North Middle School in Great Falls hosted "Reindeer Games" in association with the Prolific Basketball Academy.
New Year's Eve ball drop in Great Falls
It will feature hot drinks, food, live music, a vendor market, and "a building full of friends to ring in the new year with!"
