ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access

By , By Rebecca Grapevine Capitol Beat News Service
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUuao_0jwzkxag00
Georgia Access

After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, Georgia has established its own health-insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance.

The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies — including big players such as United, Kaiser Permanente, and Aetna — as well as seven online brokers, organizations that help people shop for and enroll in health insurance.

The dueling state and federal websites each offer a different route to the same destination: signing up for health insurance.

Georgians can use the links on GeorgiaAccess.gov to explore the insurance companies’ and brokers’ offerings, which include but are not limited to the same marketplace plans offered on the federal website.

The new Georgia Access site also includes links to companies and brokers that offer dental and vision plans, basic information about Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids, and links to state health-care agencies that assist with mental health.

But notably absent from the state’s new portal is a link to the federal HealthCare.gov, a one-stop shop for buying health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act. The HealthCare.gov website provides comparisons of the different companies’ health plans.

The state decided to set up the GeorgiaAccess.gov portal with the resources it had initially devoted to its plan to exit the federal marketplace, said Gregg Conley, executive counsel for the Georgia Department of Insurance.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp first sought permission to exit the federal health insurance marketplace back in 2020. But the Biden administration rejected the Georgia plan earlier this year after analyses showed it would cover fewer, not more, Georgians than the federal marketplace.

According to Georgia Access, 1.3 million Georgians lack health insurance.

“I would encourage people to sign up for health [insurance],” Conley said. “What we don’t want is people not to have health care.”

But many advocates argue that online brokers and private insurers are not the best custodians of consumers’ interests.

Insurance companies and brokers, most of which are for-profit entities, may push people to enroll in “substandard” plans that don’t cover all services, Joan Alker, a research professor at Georgetown University, wrote earlier this year.

Brokers may fail to help people enroll in Medicaid or other state health-insurance plans for people with low incomes and they may not adequately cater to the needs of racial and ethnic minorities and people who are not proficient in English, Alker wrote.

In Georgia, legislative Democrats have called for expanding Medicaid to address the state’s large population of uninsured people.

“Georgia should expand Medicaid,” House Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon, said Wednesday. “I am calling on the governor and the Georgia legislature to make it priority No. 1 to ensure every Georgian has access to quality health-care benefits.”

Open enrollment for marketplace plans ends on Jan. 15, 2023. That gives Georgians just two more weeks to select their plans for next year, whether through the links provided on GeorgiaAccess.gov or the federal HealthCare.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Richest billionaires in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Georgia, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 17 billionaires in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

An Apology To The White Voters Of Georgia

In my article which appeared in ValueWalk last Friday, I accused most white Georgians of being racists. But after Tuesday’s runoff, I am forced to confess that I had them all wrong. I need to apologize to all the good white people of Georgia, who were able to overcome...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
WCPO

Will medical marijuana be legalized in Kentucky in 2023?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2020 and 2022, the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. But both times, the bill ran into trouble in Kentucky's socially conservative Senate. So, will lawmakers make another attempt in 2023? Sen. Stephen West said yes, but this time, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Albany Herald

Half-million Georgians could lose health coverage

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue covering Medicaid...
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy