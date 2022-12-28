ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

the@dougo.
3d ago

Title 42 is nothing more than a stop gap measure. Remain in Mexico is the only way to stop the invasion of illegals. They just claim asylum and disappear into the country the way it is now. They’re mostly economic migrants which is why 90 % will never show up for asylum hearings. Catch and release will bury us with illegals

Alice M Villasenor
3d ago

All these people are doing is bringing COVID, diseases and want free health care let them have free babies, housing, food stamps. And our poor homeless and homeless Veterans out in the cold. They need to go back no one gave us a hand out growing up Our Parents worked as we all do.

Lilacs
3d ago

I don't care what "title" they use.... NO MORE ILLEGALS and deport the millions that are already sponging off taxpayers!

