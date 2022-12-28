Read full article on original website
jambroadcasting.com
Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River
The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Child Molester Pleads Guilty as Comal District Attorney Disposes 361 Cases in November, December
Prosecutors with the Comal County District Attorney’s Office disposed of 361 criminal cases in November and December, including a plea deal from Kaden Sheire, 19 of Canyon Lake. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Stephanie...
Man dies after RR 1431 crash in Marble Falls
Man dies after RR 1431 crash in Marble Falls Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 12/30/2022 - 02:16 Image A Kingsland man has died following a collision on Dec. 27 at a remote intersection on FM 1431 West in Marble Falls. Contributed photo/HC Scanner ...
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Police Identify Body Found in Guadalupe River in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, – The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25 years of age, a resident of Kerrville. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at about 2:40 p.m., a Texas...
Exy was found at a gas station over 11 months ago | Forgotten Friends
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. It's a new year and we have a new pet to...
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
