Gillespie County, TX

KERRVILLE, TX
BREAKING: Police Identify Body Found in Guadalupe River in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, – The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25 years of age, a resident of Kerrville. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at about 2:40 p.m., a Texas...
KERRVILLE, TX
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX

