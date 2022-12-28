ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks

CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash

A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Accident on I-95 leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, causes major traffic jam

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a deadly car accident in Johnston County on I-95 North near NC-50 caused lane closures and a major traffic jam leading up to exit 79. The four-car crash killed one person and left five others injured. The left lane is now open, but drivers heading northbound...
WRAL

Car stolen with 4-month-old baby inside

A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night.

