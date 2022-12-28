Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
Police investigating after 4-month-old kidnapped in stolen car, man arrested
Raleigh police are investigating after a four-month-old was kidnapped while in a car that was stolen.
WRAL
Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash
A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
cbs17
Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
WRAL
Early morning shooting rattles Durham neighborhood
One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning. One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning.
Greensboro man hit, killed at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street, police say
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was hit and killed on Thursday at the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 6:50 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit […]
Police: Man charged after stealing SUV with infant inside at Raleigh apartment complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — A vehicle was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court in Raleigh Friday night. Police said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen SUV with a child inside. On Saturday morning, police said they had charged...
cbs17
Man arrested, charged after kidnapping baby in stolen SUV, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after a baby was kidnapped in a stolen SUV Friday night. The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Mills View Court, according to Raleigh police. A mother reported to...
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
WRAL
Accident on I-95 leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, causes major traffic jam
Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a deadly car accident in Johnston County on I-95 North near NC-50 caused lane closures and a major traffic jam leading up to exit 79. The four-car crash killed one person and left five others injured. The left lane is now open, but drivers heading northbound...
WRAL
Car stolen with 4-month-old baby inside
A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night. A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night.
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
64-year-old Greensboro woman dies from injuries in Christmas Day crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead from her injuries following a Christmas Day crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, officers came to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Textile Drive after getting a report of a crash with personal injury. Investigators say that another driver […]
cbs17
43 killed by gun violence are honored in Durham as city hosts Inaugural Day of Remembrance
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the year comes to an end, Durham city leaders took time Friday to remember and honor those who were killed by gunfire in the city in 2022. The event was part of a nationwide movement where cities, including New York and Philadelphia, hosted Inaugural Days of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims.
Harnett County family left with questions after loved one dies in detention center
A Harnett County family is left with questions after a loved one set to be released died behind bars.
Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they got a call about a pedestrian hit on Snow Hill Drive near Torredge Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
jocoreport.com
Accident Victim Breaks Into Home As Family Flees To Safety, Report Says
MICRO – A Johnston County family fled into the woods after a woman they did not know, and armed with a handgun, broke into their home. It happened after the suspect wrecked her car. The bizarre chain of events started around 11:00pm Tuesday. Authorities believe Carol Long Tramell, age...
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in North Carolina, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
