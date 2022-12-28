ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

Kyrie Irving’s Bold Comment About Cavaliers Tenure

The Brooklyn Nets are currently the hottest team in the NBA. They have won 10 straight games, and on Monday night, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-117 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As has been the case throughout their streak, the Nets were carried by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Yardbarker

West Notes: Grizzlies, Ja Morant, Spurs, Mavs, Luka Doncic

Point guard Ja Morant gave another example that he can truly do it all, passing for a career-high 17 assists, to go with 19 points, in Thursday’s road win over the Raptors. “It’s super impressive,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. “Tons of credit to Ja. It just sets a tone for us. His unselfishness, we talk about that all the time.”
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James Sounds More Than Ready To Leave Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading in the wrong direction in the Western Conference standings. They lost again on Wednesday night, this time to the Miami Heat, 112-98 as things have been a struggle without NBA star Anthony Davis in the lineup. Since being ruled out with his foot injury,...
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine puts up 43 as Bulls pound Pistons

Zach LaVine scored 18 of his season-high 43 points in the first quarter to lift the host Chicago Bulls to a 132-118 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaVine's point total eclipsed his previous season high of 41, set in Chicago's 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 4.
FOX Sports

Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA Analysis Network

3 Bold Trades To Finally Get LeBron James Help

For a long time now, there’s been a consensus around the Los Angeles Lakers. That consensus has held that they need to make changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline. It seems like LeBron James has finally caught up. Recently, the all-time great made some comments that suggested he’s tired of losing.
FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

