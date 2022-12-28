Read full article on original website
NBA Analysis Network
Kyrie Irving’s Bold Comment About Cavaliers Tenure
The Brooklyn Nets are currently the hottest team in the NBA. They have won 10 straight games, and on Monday night, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-117 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As has been the case throughout their streak, the Nets were carried by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Celtics Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. That’s what they say. There’s some validity in the expression. At the same time, isn’t it antithetical to improvement? NBA teams struggle with the same dilemma. Perhaps it’s not broken. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t be better. The...
Warriors Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
When you win an NBA title, you’re supposed to be good the following season. That’s how it works, right?. Generally speaking, yes. At the same time, you may look a little compromised. That would be a consequence of what’s commonly known as “championship malaise”. Think...
Mavs Land Suns’ Deandre Ayton In Bold Trade Scenario
Everybody needs a partner. We’re not talking about romantic partners – some people need those, and some people don’t. We’re not talking about any specific type of partner. We’re simply saying that nobody is an island. The same holds true for NBA players. No matter...
CBS Sports
Luka Doncic continues ridiculous scoring binge with 51 points as Mavericks extend winning streak to six games
Luka Doncic cannot be stopped at the moment, and the San Antonio Spurs were the latest team to learn that the hard way. Doncic continued his ridiculous scoring binge with 51 points on Saturday night as the Mavericks beat the Spurs, 126-125, to extend their winning streak to six games.
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Kevin Love On Whether Cavs Should Retire Kyrie Irving’s Jersey
The Cleveland Cavaliers were the latest team to get steamrolled by the red-hot Brooklyn Nets. The Cavaliers hosted them during the NBA Monday slate at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and lost 125-117. They trailed by as many as 19 points in the game as Brooklyn took control early and never relinquished it.
NBA Bestows Punishments For Magic-Pistons Fight - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Yardbarker
West Notes: Grizzlies, Ja Morant, Spurs, Mavs, Luka Doncic
Point guard Ja Morant gave another example that he can truly do it all, passing for a career-high 17 assists, to go with 19 points, in Thursday’s road win over the Raptors. “It’s super impressive,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. “Tons of credit to Ja. It just sets a tone for us. His unselfishness, we talk about that all the time.”
NBA Analysis Network
LeBron James Sounds More Than Ready To Leave Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading in the wrong direction in the Western Conference standings. They lost again on Wednesday night, this time to the Miami Heat, 112-98 as things have been a struggle without NBA star Anthony Davis in the lineup. Since being ruled out with his foot injury,...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine puts up 43 as Bulls pound Pistons
Zach LaVine scored 18 of his season-high 43 points in the first quarter to lift the host Chicago Bulls to a 132-118 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaVine's point total eclipsed his previous season high of 41, set in Chicago's 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 4.
FOX Sports
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Thunder Land Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns In Bold Trade Scenario
When it comes to building an NBA team, there are no strict rules. However, there are some general guidelines. For example, you should not rush the rebuilding process. Trying to build a winning team when your young roster isn’t ready to win can be a problem. After all, you’ve likely surrendered assets in your efforts to do so.
3 Bold Trades To Finally Get LeBron James Help
For a long time now, there’s been a consensus around the Los Angeles Lakers. That consensus has held that they need to make changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline. It seems like LeBron James has finally caught up. Recently, the all-time great made some comments that suggested he’s tired of losing.
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Lakers’ Anthony Davis Reveals Major Injury Update
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without NBA All-Star Anthony Davis in their lineup since he left their Dec. 16 win over the Denver Nuggets after playing just 17 minutes. He had been diagnosed with a stress injury in his right foot two weeks ago. Before the Lakers played the...
