Read full article on original website
Related
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Child Molester Pleads Guilty as Comal District Attorney Disposes 361 Cases in November, December
Prosecutors with the Comal County District Attorney’s Office disposed of 361 criminal cases in November and December, including a plea deal from Kaden Sheire, 19 of Canyon Lake. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Stephanie...
dailytrib.com
Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges
Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
Round Rock man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 hit-and-run in San Marcos
A Round Rock man pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man more than two years ago in Hays County.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Police Identify Body Found in Guadalupe River in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, – The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25 years of age, a resident of Kerrville. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at about 2:40 p.m., a Texas...
KSAT 12
Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake
KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
Man dies after RR 1431 crash in Marble Falls
Man dies after RR 1431 crash in Marble Falls Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 12/30/2022 - 02:16 Image A Kingsland man has died following a collision on Dec. 27 at a remote intersection on FM 1431 West in Marble Falls. Contributed photo/HC Scanner ...
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio brings modern American fare to New Braunfels
Cody Couch (left) and Jonathan Smartt started the Cody's brand in 2012 and have since opened another restaurant in New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) When Cody Couch and Jonathan Smartt, co-owners of Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio in San Marcos, heard about an opportunity to open in a downtown New Braunfels spot, they said they jumped at the opportunity.
Comments / 0