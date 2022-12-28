ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dailytrib.com

Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges

Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Police Identify Body Found in Guadalupe River in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, – The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River. The deceased has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25 years of age, a resident of Kerrville. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at about 2:40 p.m., a Texas...
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake

KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville. He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the...
KERRVILLE, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio brings modern American fare to New Braunfels

Cody Couch (left) and Jonathan Smartt started the Cody's brand in 2012 and have since opened another restaurant in New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) When Cody Couch and Jonathan Smartt, co-owners of Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio in San Marcos, heard about an opportunity to open in a downtown New Braunfels spot, they said they jumped at the opportunity.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy