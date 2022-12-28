ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestleview.com

Top WWE Superstar suffers potential legitimate injury during house show

AJ Styles potentially suffered an injury to his left leg/ankle after a top rope move, during a six-man tag team match at Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Giant Center held in Hershey, PA. Styles was teaming with Doc Gallows and Mia Yim in a match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
HERSHEY, PA
wrestleview.com

WWE SmackDown News and Notes; What happened after the show went off the air

News and notes from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown and what happened when the show went off the air. GUNTHER “seemed OK” after the errant, nasty chair-shot from Ricochet. Sami Zayn ended up with a bloody nose during his match with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens, which is why the referee put on gloves during the tag team match.
wrestleview.com

Video: Former WWE NXT UK Superstar returns to World Wonder Ring Stardom

Former WWE NXT UK British Superstar Xia Brookside has officially returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom. Brookside joined the debuting Mariah May in accompanying Mina Shirakawa to the ring on Thursday’s Stardom Queendom 2022 event at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan. Shirakawa and her Pink Kabuki teammate Unagi Sayaka defeated...
wrestleview.com

Top star returns to WWE SmackDown, Big title change on Friday night’s show

Charlotte Flair has returned to WWE SmackDown for the first time since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV back on May 8. Charlotte made her return after Ronda Rousey’s successful SmackDown Women’s Title defense...
wrestleview.com

Attendance numbers for this past week’s AEW and WWE television shows

Below is the list of the attendance numbers for this week’s WWE and AEW television shows. -AEW Dynamite (Live)/Rampage Taping: 1STBANK Center – Broomfield, CO – 4,229 tickets sold. -WWE SmackDown (Live): Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL – 13,017 Tickets sold. Source: WrestleTix. There was no live...
BROOMFIELD, CO
wrestleview.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership and Key Demo for final show of 2022

According to showbuzzdaily.com, this past Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Smash special on TBS, drew 876,000 viewers. This week’s audience is down from last Wednesday’s Holiday Bash episode, which drew 957,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating, which is down from...
wrestleview.com

Title Match announced for January 13 episode of WWE SmackDown

WWE announced during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, that GUNTHER will defend the Intercontinental Title against Braun Strowman on the January 13 episode of SmackDown. On the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, the Imperium attacked Strowman, who laid out Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. During this week’s...
wrestleview.com

Top WWE Superstar said to have broken his finger at house show

According to reports on Friday from Fightful and F4WOnline, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt broke his finger during his match with Jinder Mahal at the WWE Holiday Tour house show in Miami, Florida on Thursday night. It is being said that Wyatt took time to greet fans in the FTX Arena...
MIAMI, FL
wrestleview.com

Top star returns on WWE SmackDown; Two matches set for first show of 2023

Drew McIntyre made his return from injury on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. In a post-match segment, McIntyre came out to make the save when Sheamus was attacked by Solo Sikoa and The Usos, after Sikoa defeated Sheamus. McIntyre cleared the ring of the heels and then celebrated with Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes.
wrestleview.com

Backstage news on why FTR dropped the AAA World Tag Team Titles

FTR lost the AAA World Tag Team Championships at the promotion’s Wednesday night’s Nocha de Campeones PPV. FTR lost to Dralistico and Dragon Lee, who then relinquished the titles after the match, as Lee announced that he signed with WWE. According to Fightful Select the title change was...
wrestleview.com

WWE releases never before-seen match from February 2020

As a way to say thank you for the current 92.5 million YouTube subscribers WWE has, the company has released a match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin that was never televised. The match which took place during a Friday Night SmackDown taping back on February 28, 2020, can be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy