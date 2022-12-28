Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
Top WWE Superstar suffers potential legitimate injury during house show
AJ Styles potentially suffered an injury to his left leg/ankle after a top rope move, during a six-man tag team match at Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Giant Center held in Hershey, PA. Styles was teaming with Doc Gallows and Mia Yim in a match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown News and Notes; What happened after the show went off the air
News and notes from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown and what happened when the show went off the air. GUNTHER “seemed OK” after the errant, nasty chair-shot from Ricochet. Sami Zayn ended up with a bloody nose during his match with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens, which is why the referee put on gloves during the tag team match.
wrestleview.com
Video: Former WWE NXT UK Superstar returns to World Wonder Ring Stardom
Former WWE NXT UK British Superstar Xia Brookside has officially returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom. Brookside joined the debuting Mariah May in accompanying Mina Shirakawa to the ring on Thursday’s Stardom Queendom 2022 event at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan. Shirakawa and her Pink Kabuki teammate Unagi Sayaka defeated...
wrestleview.com
Pitch Black Match made official for the WWE Royal Rumble; Uncle Howdy attacks Bray Wyatt on SmackDown
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match has been made official for the WWE Royal Rumble, which will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The match was set during a segment on Friday night’s episode of WWE...
wrestleview.com
Top star returns to WWE SmackDown, Big title change on Friday night’s show
Charlotte Flair has returned to WWE SmackDown for the first time since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV back on May 8. Charlotte made her return after Ronda Rousey’s successful SmackDown Women’s Title defense...
Is ‘The Rookie’ on Tonight? Season 5 Will Return Soon on a New Night
ABC is moving 'The Rookie' Season 5 to a new night starting in 2023, so when can fans expect to watch the new episode?
wrestleview.com
Preliminary Ratings For Last WWE SmackDown of 2022, Final Numbers Expected To Be Highest In Two Years
According to tvseriesfinale.com, Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.44 million viewers in the fast nationals. This was the final show for 2022. In key 18-49 demographic, Friday night’s WWE SmackDown drew a 0.50 ratings, which is the same as last week. Friday...
wrestleview.com
Attendance numbers for this past week’s AEW and WWE television shows
Below is the list of the attendance numbers for this week’s WWE and AEW television shows. -AEW Dynamite (Live)/Rampage Taping: 1STBANK Center – Broomfield, CO – 4,229 tickets sold. -WWE SmackDown (Live): Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL – 13,017 Tickets sold. Source: WrestleTix. There was no live...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Key Demo for final show of 2022
According to showbuzzdaily.com, this past Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Smash special on TBS, drew 876,000 viewers. This week’s audience is down from last Wednesday’s Holiday Bash episode, which drew 957,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating, which is down from...
wrestleview.com
Title Match announced for January 13 episode of WWE SmackDown
WWE announced during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, that GUNTHER will defend the Intercontinental Title against Braun Strowman on the January 13 episode of SmackDown. On the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, the Imperium attacked Strowman, who laid out Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. During this week’s...
wrestleview.com
Top WWE Superstar said to have broken his finger at house show
According to reports on Friday from Fightful and F4WOnline, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt broke his finger during his match with Jinder Mahal at the WWE Holiday Tour house show in Miami, Florida on Thursday night. It is being said that Wyatt took time to greet fans in the FTX Arena...
wrestleview.com
Dark Match Results From Friday’s WWE SmackDown; Notable Names Backstage
In a dark match that took place at Friday’s WWE SmackDown at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida – Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li when Liv pinned Xia with ObLIVion. -WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was backstage. WWE Global Ambassador Titus...
wrestleview.com
Top star returns on WWE SmackDown; Two matches set for first show of 2023
Drew McIntyre made his return from injury on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. In a post-match segment, McIntyre came out to make the save when Sheamus was attacked by Solo Sikoa and The Usos, after Sikoa defeated Sheamus. McIntyre cleared the ring of the heels and then celebrated with Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes.
wrestleview.com
Backstage news on why FTR dropped the AAA World Tag Team Titles
FTR lost the AAA World Tag Team Championships at the promotion’s Wednesday night’s Nocha de Campeones PPV. FTR lost to Dralistico and Dragon Lee, who then relinquished the titles after the match, as Lee announced that he signed with WWE. According to Fightful Select the title change was...
wrestleview.com
WWE releases never before-seen match from February 2020
As a way to say thank you for the current 92.5 million YouTube subscribers WWE has, the company has released a match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin that was never televised. The match which took place during a Friday Night SmackDown taping back on February 28, 2020, can be...
Comments / 0