FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jcpost.com
Lance Willmann
Lance Willmann, 44, of Topeka, Kansas passed away at his home on December 25, 2022. Lance was born on March 10, 1978, to Gary and Sherrie (Steele) Willmann in Clay Center, Kansas. Lance grew up in Clay Center and graduated from CCCHS in 1996. He went on to study elementary education at the University of Kansas.
Darlene E. Brehm Sexton
Darlene E. Brehm Sexton, age 96, passed away peacefully at Chapman Valley Manor on December 23, 2022. She was born August 6, 1926 at the farm outside Navarre, Kansas, the daughter of Roscoe and Myrle (Strole) Reed. She was the last surviving member of that family. She was preceded in death by her sister Reba Tjemsland, and three brothers: Eldon, Wayne and Lowell Reed, and their spouses.
William L. Hockenberry
William L. Hockenberry, 80, of Manhattan, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away in the evening of Tuesday, December 27th, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City. He was a retired chemist for over 40 yrs. with Morton Chemical in the automotive paint department. William was born in Pennsylvania on February...
Doris Pauline Hofman
Doris Pauline Hofman, age 95, of Junction City and formally of Manhattan, died December 26, 2022, at Midland Care Hospice House, Topeka, Kansas. She was born March 25, 1927, in Lebanon, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and Christine (Ferguson) Bock. Doris lived on the family farm in Smith County until the family moved to a farm near Zeandale, KS and finally Chase County. She attended St. George High School and Elmdale High School, graduating in 1945.
Sharon Kay (Cook) Adee
Sharon Kay (Cook) Adee passed away December 27, at her home, surrounded by family, concluding a 3 year hard fought battle with cancer. She was born March 19, 1952 in Abilene to Lawrence & Verna (Beadleston) Cook, Sharon had the opportunity to travel to 35 states prior to graduating from Abilene High School in 1970.
William Otto "Bill" Strauss - 1926 - 2022
On November 16, 1926, the Lord blessed Emil and Gertrude (Carlson) Strauss at rural Junction City, Kansas, the gift of an infant son who they named William Otto. The Rev. Spearing baptized William into saving faith of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior on November 28, 1926, at St. Paul's Clarks Creek.
