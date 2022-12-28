Darlene E. Brehm Sexton, age 96, passed away peacefully at Chapman Valley Manor on December 23, 2022. She was born August 6, 1926 at the farm outside Navarre, Kansas, the daughter of Roscoe and Myrle (Strole) Reed. She was the last surviving member of that family. She was preceded in death by her sister Reba Tjemsland, and three brothers: Eldon, Wayne and Lowell Reed, and their spouses.

