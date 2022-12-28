Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jcpost.com
William L. Hockenberry
William L. Hockenberry, 80, of Manhattan, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away in the evening of Tuesday, December 27th, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City. He was a retired chemist for over 40 yrs. with Morton Chemical in the automotive paint department. William was born in Pennsylvania on February...
jcpost.com
Doris Pauline Hofman
Doris Pauline Hofman, age 95, of Junction City and formally of Manhattan, died December 26, 2022, at Midland Care Hospice House, Topeka, Kansas. She was born March 25, 1927, in Lebanon, Kansas, the daughter of Elmer and Christine (Ferguson) Bock. Doris lived on the family farm in Smith County until the family moved to a farm near Zeandale, KS and finally Chase County. She attended St. George High School and Elmdale High School, graduating in 1945.
jcpost.com
Darlene E. Brehm Sexton
Darlene E. Brehm Sexton, age 96, passed away peacefully at Chapman Valley Manor on December 23, 2022. She was born August 6, 1926 at the farm outside Navarre, Kansas, the daughter of Roscoe and Myrle (Strole) Reed. She was the last surviving member of that family. She was preceded in death by her sister Reba Tjemsland, and three brothers: Eldon, Wayne and Lowell Reed, and their spouses.
Comments / 0