FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860CJ CoombsWashington, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
Washington Missourian
Union city pool will be sandblasted
The sandblasting of Union’s Splash-N-Swimplex pool will cost much more than originally anticipated. The Union Board of Aldermen approved a $24,375 agreement with Franklin County Mobile Blasting LLC, of Leslie, to sandblast the concrete floor and wall of the pool at a Dec. 13 meeting. The bid was substantially less than the only other bid the city received from TMI Coatings, of St. Paul, Minnesota, which came it at $74,600.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
1 dead after crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday after a crash in St. Charles County. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a...
stlpublicradio.org
Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
Mild weather through New Year’s Day, but storms expected soon
One week removed from a historic frigid cold stretch, St. Louis will ring in the new year with relatively mild weather. That said, it likely won't be too long before the first storms of 2023.
KMOV
Gov. Parson grants 21 pardons, commutes 2 sentences
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor Parson has granted 21 pardons and approved two commutes this month. Parson inherited nearly 3,700 pending clemency applications when he was sworn in. As Governor he has granted 434 pardons and approved 20 commutations, and denied or closed more than 1,800 applications. There are...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Masks urged: High St. Louis area COVID transmission rates
Masks are recommended for people indoors and for high-risk populations, according to the City of St. Louis Health Department.
National Weather Service is hosting storm spotter training in Lincoln County
Lincoln County Emergency Management has announced "Storm Spotter Training" in Lincoln County.
KMOV
1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
Bold Prediction: St. Louis City Sewer System Collapses
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
Buy vegetable oil in these states? You may be eligible for a payment
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- People in several states are eligible for a payout from a class action suit against ConAgra Foods. The lawsuit alleges that the company broke the law by marketing some Wesson Oil Products made from genetically modified ingredients as “Natural.”. The case has been in the courts...
kjluradio.com
Horses saved during outbuilding fire in Gasconade County
Horses are saved during a structure fire in Gasconade County. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports it was called Friday night to a fire on Highway ZZ, about 18 miles south of Hermann. Crews had been told that animals were stuck inside an outbuilding on the property, but the homeowners were able to free the horses before crews arrived.
KYTV
Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed. The right lanes of I-44 were closed through the morning rush hour. Authorities said the truck traveled off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location officially closed
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department’s (JCHD) High Ridge location has closed its doors for the last time. Brianne Zwiener is the Public Communications Officer for the JCHD. She says they are updating all of their information to reflect the closure. My MO Info · KJ122922A.WAV. The...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)
Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
