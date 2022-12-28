ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Union city pool will be sandblasted

The sandblasting of Union’s Splash-N-Swimplex pool will cost much more than originally anticipated. The Union Board of Aldermen approved a $24,375 agreement with Franklin County Mobile Blasting LLC, of Leslie, to sandblast the concrete floor and wall of the pool at a Dec. 13 meeting. The bid was substantially less than the only other bid the city received from TMI Coatings, of St. Paul, Minnesota, which came it at $74,600.
UNION, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022

The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Gov. Parson grants 21 pardons, commutes 2 sentences

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor Parson has granted 21 pardons and approved two commutes this month. Parson inherited nearly 3,700 pending clemency applications when he was sworn in. As Governor he has granted 434 pardons and approved 20 commutations, and denied or closed more than 1,800 applications. There are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 person dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight in St. Louis. SLMPD reported the incident around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kingshighway and Cabanne Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1. One person was killed and another taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Horses saved during outbuilding fire in Gasconade County

Horses are saved during a structure fire in Gasconade County. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports it was called Friday night to a fire on Highway ZZ, about 18 miles south of Hermann. Crews had been told that animals were stuck inside an outbuilding on the property, but the homeowners were able to free the horses before crews arrived.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed. The right lanes of I-44 were closed through the morning rush hour. Authorities said the truck traveled off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy